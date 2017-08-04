News By Tag
International study "Business Presentations 2017 – Practice, Efficiency and Success"
The results are sure to provide interesting insights on how digitalization has changed the way companies deal with a topic where the main focus used to be on master templates and corporate design. The study investigates aspects such as resource use, cost-efficiency, organization and the use of branding in presentations. It is being conducted in 2017 for the first time and will be repeated every two years in order to illustrate changes over time. The first results are to be published in December 2017.
One of the key goals is to illuminate the economic impact of business presentations.
The initiator of the survey is Strategy Compass GmbH, based in Düsseldorf. The design agency and software developer for Microsoft Office products has been working with DAX 100 and Fortune 500 companies for nearly a decade and now sees a need to gather in-depth insights. CEO Achim Sztuka: "We are finding more and more when carrying out analyses and proposing solution concepts that companies do not pay enough attention to the economic implications of presentations for their business. This leads to wasted resources and to quality losses in branding work, sales, and also internal meetings and projects. Many discussions are held on the topic without coming to any useful conclusions. We want to put these impressions into practical terms that can be of use to everyone, which is what prompted us to launch a neutral study."
The idea is to raise awareness for the topic and prompt a discussion on a more solid basis.
The first results are to be published in December 2017. Until then, Strategy Compass is looking forward to active participation by many different individuals and companies. Anyone whose daily work involves presentations is welcome to take part in the study. The online questionnaire takes only about 10 minutes to fill out and is available at www.strategy-
