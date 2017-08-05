Mom Of 4 Hits Amazon Bestseller In 5 Days

New Author Helps Women Defeat Their Fitness and Personal Obstacles

With "Defeat It!" Book

1 2 3 4 5 Defeat It Book Stack Dali Burgado, Author of Defeat It Author, Dali Burgado Stares At Bicep Defeat It Book, by Dali Burgado, Front & Back Amazon Bestseller Defeat It! By Dali Burgado STAFFORD, Va. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Dali Burgado, Author of Amazon Bestselling, Defeat It! A Woman's Guide To Crushing Life's Challenges And Finally Living The Fit Life is helping women find burning motivation to overcome obstacles and set and achieve fitness and professional goals. Hitting the Amazon Bestseller list on Kindle 5 days post



Readers of Defeat It! have expressed newfound motivation for fitness and have taken immediate action towards new goals. The book has even helped several men Defeat It!



"Dali's Defeat It! book has allowed me to refocus my energy into reaching my goals instead of feeling so overwhelmed by so many obstacles that I couldn't even make any goals. I highly recommend this book. It's a very quick read. I'm confident that you will find your reason and your WHYs and be able to prioritize new goals to be able to get past what's stopping you and Defeat It! with the help of Dali Burgado." – Barbara Glover



"I give this book two thumbs up. I suggest you order it now so you can Defeat It! I have struggled the past few years to defeat what was holding me back. I used to be a regular runner and trained for races, and that helped me manage some chronic issues like migraines and arthritis. Working full-time, I lost my motivation. Defeat It! will allow you to find all sorts of new strengths and courage within you to move on and overcome obstacles. I want to thank Dali. I wouldn't be where I am today already running again if it weren't for Dali." – Dianne Roseman Devito



Dali Burgado is a Certified Weight Management Specialist, Personal Trainer, and Group Fitness Instructor. After the birth of her last son, Dali shed a total of 40 lbs. and regained her pre-pregnancy body back. Through diet and exercise 22 minutes at a time, 3 times a week, Dali became her fittest yet and a role-model to her friends, family, and community. It was during this time that Dali fully launched her personal training business quitting her 5-year corporate IT job, began coaching women, and wrote "



Contact: Dali Burgado | email: daliburgado@ gmail.com | phone: 703-200-8515 web: defeatitbook.com Hashtag: #DefeatItBook



https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=B7LSuEwDIUU







Contact

Dali Burgado, CEO Defeat It, LLC

***@daliburgado.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657847/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657847/2

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657847/3

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657847/4

