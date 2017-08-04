Mae's Breath Fitness Challenge

Coming Together in Fitness to Promote Lung Cancer Awareness.

Contact

Mae's Breath Foundation

www.maesbreath.org

***@gmail.com Mae's Breath Foundationwww.maesbreath.org

End

--is helping in bringing attention to lung disease. The organization is making waves by holding their first fitness challenge. The foundation's board members will come together and achieve small exercise goals while promoting the foundation, as well as promoting fresh air goals in care of their mission. Mae's Breath Foundation continues to push the envelope in bringing positive efforts in battling lung disease.The board members have been working hard to prep in achieving their goals, such as squats, push-ups, and sit ups. The mission of this event just holds true that keeping the body in proper form and getting the proper fresh air is necessary in healthy lungs.Mae's Breath Foundation is making small steps to help eradicate the stigma attached and bringing about awareness of the disease, and better treatment options to extend the lives of those affected with this disease. Mae's Breath wants to stress the importance of healthy lungs and emphasize that it shouldn't matter if one smoked or not to get the proper care and same empathy as those touched by any other cancer.The team will use social media as a means to promote the mission for their first summer Fitness Challenge. The foundation will hold social media sessions in promoting the actual event, whether by Facebook Live, Periscope, Twitter and Instagram. Each of the members will be sponsored from various cheerleaders, who'll expect the team to complete the exercises and reps in question.Place- 15 St Prospect Park (North End), Brooklyn NYwww.instagram.com/maesteam/