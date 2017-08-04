 
News By Tag
* Accessories
* Jewelry
* Fashion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

Add Some Charm to Your Collection with New Toronto-Based Jewelry Brand ORO ORO

ORO ORO, announced the official launch of its online store this week offering customers the opportunity to tell their story through customized pieces.
 
TORONTO - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- ORO ORO, announced the official launch of its online store this week offering customers the opportunity to tell their story through customized pieces. The Toronto-based retailer specializes in chain necklaces and a collection of charms with over 1,000 possible pairing options.

ORO ORO's products range in style and price with chains in sterling silver, 14K gold filled, as well as 14K solid gold. The charms come in a variety of materials, and the brand also features a special one-of-a-kind vintage collection.

ORO ORO, is owned and operated by Ontario native, Nichole Williams, who has held senior marketing positions for national and international brands like American Apparel and HD Buttercup.

"Jewelry doesn't have to just be something you wear, it can say something about you," said Williams. "At ORO ORO, we give our customers the chance to design their own pieces – it's more than jewelry, it's an experience."

ORO ORO is currently shipping to both Canada and the US. To learn more about ORO ORO visit their website at www.oro-oro.com or email info@oro-oro.com.

Contact
Nichole Williams
***@oro-oro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@oro-oro.com
Posted By:***@oro-oro.com Email Verified
Tags:Accessories, Jewelry, Fashion
Industry:Fashion
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share