Add Some Charm to Your Collection with New Toronto-Based Jewelry Brand ORO ORO
ORO ORO, announced the official launch of its online store this week offering customers the opportunity to tell their story through customized pieces.
ORO ORO's products range in style and price with chains in sterling silver, 14K gold filled, as well as 14K solid gold. The charms come in a variety of materials, and the brand also features a special one-of-a-kind vintage collection.
ORO ORO, is owned and operated by Ontario native, Nichole Williams, who has held senior marketing positions for national and international brands like American Apparel and HD Buttercup.
"Jewelry doesn't have to just be something you wear, it can say something about you," said Williams. "At ORO ORO, we give our customers the chance to design their own pieces – it's more than jewelry, it's an experience."
ORO ORO is currently shipping to both Canada and the US. To learn more about ORO ORO visit their website at www.oro-oro.com or email info@oro-oro.com.
