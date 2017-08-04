Award Winning Artist Releases Book of Hope

Linda M. Brandt, author of HENRY'S LIFE AS A TULIP BULB, releases COFFEE WITH LINDA:365 Days of Hope, Healing, Inspiration and Encouragement

-- Award-winning artist, illustrator, and author, Linda M. Brandt, is a woman who knows what adversity is. Still, her faith, her grace, and her warm smile continue to inspire and carry others, all around her. The most recent blow was Hurricane Matthew and the complete loss of her home, studio, and belongings. And what did she do, once she had the dogs fostered and a safe, temporary roof over her head? She resumed blogging encouragement and hope to her readers.Just prior to Matthew, Linda completed her latest labor of love, the book, COFFEE WITH LINDA: 365 Days of Hope, Healing, Inspiration and Encouragement, a print companion to her popular Facebook page: "Coffee with Linda". The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, the GNG Gallery, and wherever fine books are sold.Linda says, "An attitude of gratitude goes a long way…," a phrase she adopted after the tragic death of her son Scottie, and her own near-death experience during brain tumor surgery. She carries it through in her children's book, HENRY'S LIFE AS A TULIP BULB, a delightful and colorful adventure with that lesson at its core. That mantra became a driving force in her spiritual and physical recovery, providing her with a mission to share it with everyone she can.For the past four years, Linda has been offering encouragement and inspiration via her daily posts, something she says has given her focus and peace, especially amidst all the loss and ferocious frustration of rebuilding her home, her studio, and her life – again. "Coffee with Linda" was born when she realized many others also needed a dose of encouragement and inspiration with their morning coffee. Two books that inspired her to have folks enjoy a virtual body and soul breakfast were Heidi (from her childhood) and A Moveable Feast, by Hemingway.Linda's been painting and writing most of her life. While still in high school, she won three gold key awards and the Grumbacher award for her art. At nineteen, she began her career professionally as a political cartoonist and went on to become the portrait artist of President Reagan, a governor, and several senators. She's been at the helm of many large corporations as well as art director and on-air talent for WTLW-TV. Her art is shown locally at the prestigious GNG Gallery on Aviles Street and she serves as the President of the Board of Directors for the St. Augustine Community School of Performing Arts.Her children's book, HENRY'S LIFE AS A TULIP BULB is a delightful and colorful adventure with a lesson that comes from Linda's life: An attitude of gratitude will get you a long way.For information regarding Linda's books, her illustrating services, or her art sales, contact her at LMB Design Group, 904-501-3469.