 
News By Tag
* Consecutus
* Free
* Commission
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Wan Chai
  Hong Kong Island
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


Consecutus Extend Commission Free First Trade Period For New Clients Until End Of 3rd Quarter

Consecutus Capital have recently announced that due to the trial period success they have extended their commission free first trade period for all new clients until September 30th.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Consecutus
Free
Commission

Industry:
Investment

Location:
Wan Chai - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong

WAN CHAI, Hong Kong - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Consecutus Capital have recently announced that they have extended their commission free first trade period for all new clients until September 30th due to the success of the initial trial period that the firm announced on June 30th.

As a result of the initial trial the firm has seen an increase of over 7% in their new retail client account figures compared to the same 6 week period last year. The average savings on commissions by clients is currently at approximately $200 for their first trade with them.

"The decision to extend the commission free period for client's first trades was a very easy decision to make. We fully understand and accept that the life blood of any firm is not only retaining their existing client base but, as importantly, increasing their new client base too," said William Henderson, Managing Partner of Consecutus Capital.

"The majority of the 7% increase that we have seen in our new client list over the same 6 week period for last year has been attributed directly to this first trade, commission free offer. Furthermore, some 60% of these new clients are now on their second trade with us, and in a few instances, some are now on their third trades with our firm. All-in-all we are extremely satisfied with these results but are very aware that we must still continue to deliver our promise of commitment to all clients despite the increase in their numbers," Henderson added.

As a result of the extension to this first trade commission free period Consecutus Capital will soon be releasing an update for their expected quarter 3 figures to take in to account the anticipated increase in client trades.

http://www.consecutus.com

At Consecutus, our reputation has been built on being able to offer our worldwide client base opportunities that extend beyond their geographical boundaries. Our proven research and response to market conditions is key to our success, and that of our clients, regardless of their location.

Contact
Graham Hurst
+852 3008 5691
***@consecutus.com
End
Source:Consecutus
Email:***@consecutus.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share