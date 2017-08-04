Consecutus Extend Commission Free First Trade Period For New Clients Until End Of 3rd Quarter

Consecutus Capital have recently announced that due to the trial period success they have extended their commission free first trade period for all new clients until September 30th.

-- Consecutus Capital have recently announced that they have extended their commission free first trade period for all new clients until September 30th due to the success of the initial trial period that the firm announced on June 30th.As a result of the initial trial the firm has seen an increase of over 7% in their new retail client account figures compared to the same 6 week period last year. The average savings on commissions by clients is currently at approximately $200 for their first trade with them."The decision to extend the commission free period for client's first trades was a very easy decision to make. We fully understand and accept that the life blood of any firm is not only retaining their existing client base but, as importantly, increasing their new client base too," said William Henderson, Managing Partner of Consecutus Capital."The majority of the 7% increase that we have seen in our new client list over the same 6 week period for last year has been attributed directly to this first trade, commission free offer. Furthermore, some 60% of these new clients are now on their second trade with us, and in a few instances, some are now on their third trades with our firm. All-in-all we are extremely satisfied with these results but are very aware that we must still continue to deliver our promise of commitment to all clients despite the increase in their numbers," Henderson added.As a result of the extension to this first trade commission free period Consecutus Capital will soon be releasing an update for their expected quarter 3 figures to take in to account the anticipated increase in client trades.