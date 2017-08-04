Country(s)
Empire Court No. 4, Sponsored Brunch at Ronald McDonald House LI NY
Empire Court is all set to participate in the "Meals from the Heart" Dinner/Brunch Program which they have participated in since 2016, and has adopted as their annual initiative for servicing the community.
The group of 12-15 rises early to get a head-start on a Saturday morning commute via the local highways to arrive by breakfast to RMD House which is located near the children's hospital in New Hyde Park. They bring in all the food items and supplies needed to set-up a nice buffet spread of pancakes, croissants, assorted eggs, and meats, along with a hearty fruit platter. The members of Empire Court are welcoming and enthusiastic as they look forward to this annual partnership, contributing their time, talents and common goal of performing selfless acts, hoping that they are able to provide comfort through a "Meal from the Heart" to the families currently residing at Ronald McDonald House. Residents who are faced with an adversary still showed their gratitude and thanked several members for the nice meal and their service.
About the Ronald McDonald House of Long Island
The Ronald McDonald House of Long Island is the 100th House of over 300 Ronald McDonald House programs worldwide. Located in New Hyde Park, NY on the campus of the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York, the House accommodates families in a warm and supportive environment.
About Empire Court, No.4, The Order of the Amaranth
Empire Court is a Subordinate Court under the Grand Court of New York, The Order of the Amaranth. Charity is a guiding principle of the Order. The Orders main charity is the Amaranth Diabetes Foundation. Grand Courts and local courts support many other charities.
• Ronald McDonald's House
• Scholarship Funds
• Homeless Shelters & Soup Kitchens
• Care for the Elderly, Visiting Nurses, and many other local community charities.
To learn more about Empire Court No.4 please visit http://empirecourt4.org to learn more about the Order of the Amaranth in the State of New York visit http://www.amaranthny.org
