Lee Canyon Ends its 2017 Summer Season on Labor Day

Leslie Salguero

Leslie Salguero

-- Lee Canyon ends its 2017 summer season on. Guest can enjoy activities like scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, hiking, Onewheel® tours, archery, mountain biking on the nearby Bristlecone Trail, and games like horseshoes and corn hole. The Bristlecone Bar & Grill will be open on Labor Day weekend and Lee Canyon's hours will be Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m."This was definitely an epic summer season. With new activities like Onewheel tours and archery, our guests discovered new ways to experience the mountain," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's marketing director. "We invite residents and guests to Las Vegas to escape the heat and join us as we say farewell to summer and get ready for the winter season."Disc golf players can bring their own equipment or purchase a rental package, priced at $19, from the base lodge. Scenic chairlift ride tickets are priced at $12 and $6 for adults and children (12 years old and under) respectively. Lee Canyon's 2017/18-season pass sale is in effect through November 4, 2017. The Adult Access Adult and Battle Born passes are priced at $500 and $300 respectively. For Lee Canyon's full list of summer offerings and season pass prices, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails accessed via three chairlifts, 250 acres of hike-to terrain, and a lift-served tubing hill. Averaging more than 160 inches of snowfall annually, Lee Canyon offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain parks, and lodge amenities such as dining and retail, as well as a host of summer activities. For more information, please visit www.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Lee Canyon is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio.