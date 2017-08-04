News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PMG Teams with NVerzion to Expand in Midwest and Central Regional Markets
Bob Phillips, PMG's founder and president, spent the first half of his career in an engineering and technical capacity, before advancing into systems engineering, and then sales. He will be responsible for the upper Midwest as well as overseeing the entire operation.ence. PMG is a full service sales representation firm with a wealth of experience with both sales and the technical aspects of the products they sell.
Dan Weaver, covering the Ohio Valley region from his Kentucky office, has decades of experiences as an account manager for broadcast industry leaders. In addition, he heads his own representation firm, Dan Weaver and Associates.
Bill Porter, in the South-Central Regional office, brings his wealth of sales experience with high-speed networked storage solutions and high-end visualization systems.
Together, PMG's roster of sales professionals will cover a large swath of territory from Canada to Mexico representing NVerzion's family of products.
PMG puts the highest value on customer satisfaction;
In addition to Sales Representation, PMG offers training, either as a team or one-on-one, and product demonstrations. PMG is a top quality representation firm that will be an asset as NVerzion expands sales of the highly popular CloudNine Broadcast Video Server [http://www.nverzion.com/
PMG is dedicated to delivering quality service to the customer from start to finish. From product inquiries, through demonstrations, training, to sales logistics and order management; the experienced reps at PMG have the technical knowledge and customer service skills to expand NVerzion products into their respective markets.
About NVerzion: NVerzion is uniquely positioned as one of the most enduring automation companies in the industry. NVerzion has been delivering quality products to the broadcasters for over 25 years Their goal is to provide products that improve on-air performance and reduce human error. For product inquiries contact sales@nverzion.com, for more information visit us online at http://www.nverzion.com
Contact
Colin McLeod | NVerzion
Web Marketing Specialist cmcleod@nverzion.com
***@nverzion.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse