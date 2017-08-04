Kaposi sarcoma Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, Designation, Collaboration and Developments

P&S Market Research2

End

-- The kaposi sarcoma therapeutics pipeline (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/kaposi-sarcoma-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis)is expected to grow rapidly as the disease also has the risk of the patient being infected with Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). AIDS is the most common risk factors of kaposi sarcoma, which develops in people who are infected with HIV. The Kaposi sarcoma therapeutics pipeline is expected to generate large revenue due to increasing awareness regarding cancer treatments, high demand for safe and effective medications, advancement in technologies and increasing prevalence of cancer and immunodeficiency syndrome. The American Cancer Society and other regulatory bodies are supporting the Kaposi sarcoma pipeline by providing increased funding and grants.https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/kaposi-sarcoma-therapeutics-pipeline-analysisAccording to American Cancer Society, Kaposi sarcoma (KS) is a cancer that develops from the cells that line lymph or blood vessels. It usually appears as tumors on the skin or on mucosal surfaces such as inside the mouth, but tumors can also develop in the other parts of the body, such as in the lymph nodes (bean-sized collections of immune cells throughout the body), the lungs, or digestive tract. The abnormal cells of kaposi sarcoma form purple, red, or brown blotches or tumors on the skin. These affected areas are called lesions. The skin lesions of Kaposi sarcoma most often appear on the legs or face. They may look bad, but they usually cause no symptoms. At times, some lesions on the legs or in the groin area may cause the legs and feet to swell painfully.Some of the companies having a pipeline of kaposi sarcoma therapeutics include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffman-La Roche, AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc.