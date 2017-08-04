 
The 2017 IECRM Energy Expo and Wire-Off Competition

 
 
Gabriel DiGiacomo, Nameste Solar Wire-Off Winner
Gabriel DiGiacomo, Nameste Solar Wire-Off Winner
 
NORTHGLENN, Colo. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- On Friday, May 19th, Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM) held the 2017 Energy Expo and Wire-Off Competition for more than 300 visitors. At the annual event held in IECRM's new Northglenn campus, 40 electrical apprentices competed "live" in skills challenges and 36 Industry Professionals showcased their latest tools, products, and technologies geared towards the electrical, renewable energy, and construction industry.

Wire-Off competitors are comprised of 10 IECRM students with the highest G.P.A. from each year of the apprenticeship program. The students must rely on their knowledge of the National Electric Code, paired with practical on-the-job training that they've acquired during their apprenticeship and training at IECRM. They also demonstrate their proficiency in basic motor control circuits, line diagrams, materials, and circuit installation throughout the competition.

First, second, and third-year students competed to win a trip to the IEC National Convention, among other valuable prizes. Fourth-year students competed to secure the top position as the Colorado finalist to represent IEC's Rocky Mountain Chapter (IECRM) at the national competition at the annual IEC-CON in Phoenix, Arizona.

IECRM is proud to announce Gabriel DiGiacomo of Namaste Solar as the First Place winner of the Wire-Off Competition who will move on to compete for Apprentice of the Year at the IEC National Conference, and congratulates all of the competitors on achieving academic excellence and on an outstanding performance in the Wire-Off competition.

Fourth Year Skills Challenge: Forward / Reversing Motor Control Circuit Lab and Line Schematic Diagram

1st Place: Gabriel DiGiacomo, Nameste Solar
2nd Place: Jeffery Hoge, Hi-Tech Electric, Inc.
3rd Place: Paul Douglas, Hi-Tech Electric, Inc.

Third Year Skills Challenge: Timed Motor Control Line Diagram and Forward / Reversing Motor Control Lab

1st Place: David Dimmen, Merit Electric, Inc.
2nd Place: Jonathan Heaner, Unaffiliated
3rd Place: Michael Lempka, Good Electric

Second Year Skills Challenge: Autotransformer to Load, OCPD, Fused Disconnect, Pipe Bending and 9 Lead Motor Lab

1st Place: Christopher Zimmer, Piper Electric
2nd Place: James McNown, Encore Electric, Inc.
3rd Place:  John Leavitt, Unaffiliated

First Year Skills Challenge: 3way/4way Switch to Lamp and Split Receptacle

1st Place: Ryan Slayton, Denver Water
2nd Place: Elijah Pekuri, High Point Electric
3rd Place: Jack Harris, Malm Electrical Contractors

Highlighted competitors will be attending the IEC-CON in October to watch Gabriel DiGiacomo compete for IEC National Apprentice of the Year.

"It is an honor to announce our 2017 Wire Off Winners. Congratulations to our competitors on achieving academic excellence and on an outstanding performance in the Wire-Off competition. The IECRM Wire-Off competition provides an opportunity for students to showcase their knowledge and skills working with some of the many different electrical applications and wiring methods in our industry that they might not see on a daily basis.  We are all very proud of all of the competitors and their accomplishments." said Paul Lingo, IECRM Training Director and IECRM alumni, who coordinated the 2017 Wire-Off Competition.

This year's Energy Expo exhibitors included Adams County Workforce; Allcable, Inc.; CAD-1; Caliber Test & Measurement; Colorado Electric Supply / City Electric Supply; Colorado Safety Supply Company; DeWALT; Eaton Electrical; Graybar Electric Company, Inc.; Horizons North Credit Union; I-Pro, Inc.; IDEAL Industries, Inc.; Jasled; Legrand Cablofil; Lutron Electronics; Milwaukee Electric Tool; Network Insurance Services; Northglenn Winlectric; Office Sensei; Outsource; Process Measurement Company; Rexel; Siemens; SimPRO; Skyline Sales; Southwire Company, LLC; Square D (Schneider Electric); The Lighting Agency; The Premier Group; Thomas & Betts/ABB; United Rentals; Wagner Equipment; WESCO; X3 Tradesmen; and XCEL Energy.

Several visitors walked away with door prizes, including various gift cards, Rockies tickets, and tools thanks to donations from multiple members of the IECRM energy trade association. Guests also enjoyed a free barbecue lunch from Jim 'N Nicks, sponsored by IDEAL Tools.

During the Energy Expo and Wire-Off competition, IECRM hosted a blood drive for Bonfils Blood Center. The drive was a success with a total of 19 pints collected which can help up to 57 people in need.

IECRM thanks its generous sponsors and supporters for making this event memorable for both the competitors and guests. Allcable, Inc. generously stepped up as the Premier Sponsor of the Wire-Off. Barbeque lunch was sponsored by IDEAL Tools. Thank you to Milwaukee Electric Tool and DeWALT for providing the competitors' and judges' shirts, and for donating tools for the competitors and winners.

IECRM is the Rocky Mountain's premier nonprofit electrical and energy trade association, the second largest IEC chapter, and the largest IEC apprenticeship school in the country. Early registration for the next session of the Four-Year Electrical Apprentice Program ends on July 7th.  IECRM will host a Career Fair on July 27th at their new facility in Northglenn, Colorado. Visit www.iecrm.org to register or call (303) 853-4886 for more information.

About Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM)

Since 1981, the Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM) has been the leading electrical and renewable energy contractor association in Colorado. Representing more than 200 member companies and educating over 1,500 electrical apprentices and licensed electricians annually, IECRM is dedicated to educating, promoting, and advancing the energy industry and merit shop philosophy.

IECRM, located in Denver, Colorado, is a chapter of the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), a national trade association for merit shop electrical and systems contractors.

