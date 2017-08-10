News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Coppell-based Non-profit Founder Elected to National Board
Champion of Organ Donation Elected to National Board that Manages the Nation's Organ Transplant System
Tara's responsibility on the board includes being a Patient and Donor Affairs Representative where she will work with the board to represent the interests of patients, donors, and their family members. UNOS has played a vital role in the evolution of transplants for more than 30 years in the United States. UNOS systems serves as the model for transplant systems around the world.
"I am so honored to have been nominated and elected to this national board as the Patient and Donor Family Affairs Representative,"
The mission of UNOS is to advance the availability of organs and transplantation by uniting and supporting communities to benefit patients through education, technology, and policy development.
###
About Taylor's Gift Foundation Taylor's Gift Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2010, with a mission to "Regift Life, Renew Health and Restore Families". The Foundation's focus is their Legacy Gift program to assist organ donor families who are faced with financial difficulties. For more information, visit www.TaylorsGift.org. Follow the Foundation on Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Contact
Ashley VanBuskirk
***@taylorsgift.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse