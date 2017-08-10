 
August 2017





Coppell-based Non-profit Founder Elected to National Board

Champion of Organ Donation Elected to National Board that Manages the Nation's Organ Transplant System
 
 
Screen Shot 2017-08-10 at 4.28.42 PM
DALLAS - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Tara Storch, cofounder of Taylor's Gift Foundation, was recently elected to the Board of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS). UNOS is the private, non-profit organization that manages the nation's organ transplant system. Her role on the board began in July.

Tara's responsibility on the board includes being a Patient and Donor Affairs Representative where she will work with the board to represent the interests of patients, donors, and their family members. UNOS has played a vital role in the evolution of transplants for more than 30 years in the United States. UNOS systems serves as the model for transplant systems around the world.

"I am so honored to have been nominated and elected to this national board as the Patient and Donor Family Affairs Representative," says Tara. "To have the opportunity to work closely with organ donation specialist from around the country from physicians, scientists, and scholars on this life-saving mission is very exciting!".

The mission of UNOS is to advance the availability of organs and transplantation by uniting and supporting communities to benefit patients through education, technology, and policy development.

###

About Taylor's Gift Foundation Taylor's Gift Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2010, with a mission to "Regift Life, Renew Health and Restore Families". The Foundation's focus is their Legacy Gift program to assist organ donor families who are faced with financial difficulties. For more information, visit www.TaylorsGift.org. Follow the Foundation on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TaylorsGift and Twitter: https://twitter.com/taylorsgift.

