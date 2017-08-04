 
Industry News





Black Wood USA Releases Wood AR-15 Grips

 
 
Wood_AR-15_Grip_Walnut_3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Black Wood USA, the leader in wood AR-15 furniture, has released Wood AR-15 Grips (https://www.blackwoodusa.com/products/wood-ar-15-grips-english-walnut) in Classic Walnut. This product launch follows the release of their wood rail panels eariler this year, which are now available in sets that match the new grips.

Co-founder and lead engineer William Mengon says that their grips are, "…the next step in our mission of bringing the tradition and classic look of wood to the modern AR-15 platform." Mengon also noted that while the grips took longer to develop than the company had hoped, they are very proud of the final product.

The grip consists of two wood panels matched to a black anodized aluminum frame that is designed to replicate the feel and control of a 1911 pistol grip.  So far, they are currently on available for purchase directly from Black Wood's website: http://www.blackwoodusa.com/.

About Black Wood USA:

BlackWoodUSA.com is operated by American Military Veterans who wanted to share their Wood AR-15 components with the world. Each piece of wood furniture is hand finished in the USA and is completely unique. We have a passion for quality that we have poured into the functional art of our Wood AR-15 furniture.

End
Aug 10, 2017 News



