August 2017
Edgewater Skilled Nursing Celebrates 5-Star Rating

 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Edgewater Skilled Nursing center celebrates being 5-stars

Rated 5-Stars by Medicare and Medicaid

Long Beach, CA, August 10, 2017– Edgewater Skilled Nursing Center will receive a plaque tomorrow, Friday, August 11th from a member of City Council, in honor of their 5-Star Rating from Medicare. Jonathan Chapman, Edgewater's Administrator said,

"Achieving a five-star rating is really about making sure that we provide excellent care for our patients and that's what the people at Edgewater do every day.  I feel honored to be able to work with them. Moreover, I'm proud to see that our team gets the recognition that they deserve."

Edgewater Skilled Nursing Center will be celebrating with a Luau at their facility. Staff, residents, family, friends, and members of the Long Beach Community are all invited. It will be a great day and Edgewater Skilled Nursing hopes the Long Beach Community can join celebrating the facility and staffs success.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Ace Mendoza at email  Bdavis@nahci.com .

http://www.edgewaterrehab.com/
