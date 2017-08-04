Venous Thromboembolism Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017

P&S Market Research2

-- The venous thromboembolism therapeutics pipeline (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/venous-thromboembolism-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis)is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming year due to the development of novel oral anticoagulants as a reasonable and established treatment option. The regulatory bodies are supporting the drug development process through different types of designations and funding. The pipeline is being driven by different factors such as increasing awareness regarding the venous thromboembolism therapeutics pipeline, high demand for safe, effective and affordable medications, technological advancements and increasing prevalence of the venous thromboembolism.https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/venous-thromboembolism-therapeutics-pipeline-analysisAccording to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the precise number of people affected by DVT/PE is unknown, although as many as 900,000 people could be affected (1 to 2 per 1,000) each year in the U.S. It is estimated that every year approximately, 60,000-100,000 Americans die of DVT/PE (also called venous thromboembolism). Around 10% to 30% of people die within one month of diagnosis. Approximately 5% to 8% of the U.S. population has one of several genetic risk factors, also known as inherited thrombophilia in which a genetic defect can be identified that increases the risk for thrombosis.Some of the companies having a pipeline of venous thromboembolism therapeutics include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.