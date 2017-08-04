News By Tag
Time to Tackle Back-to-School Shopping
Boise Paper and Box Tops for Education™ help launch a successful start to the school year
Purchasing products with Box Tops is just one of five tips Boise Paper has to help you start the school year on a high note.
• Start early – Don't get caught scouring empty store shelves the night before the first day of school. Parents should take stock of what supplies are already at home or what can be reused from last year and begin creating a list of everything needed for the new school year. Once the class supply list is available, shop for essential items right away. For everything else, wait to shop until September when retailers are likely to mark down supplies even further.
• Spend on quality – Spending more money for higher quality items will actually help save in the long run. Items like gym shoes or backpacks get a lot of use, so it's smart to invest a little more upfront than to have to replace them when the cheaper versions wear out. In the same way, don't reach for the cheapest copy paper (http://www.boisepaper.com/
• Look for deals and rewards – Develop a clear idea on how much you can spend and keep an eye out for bargains. Get your kids involved by talking to them about what is available to be spent, and help them understand the difference between "need-to-haves"
• Get double duty supplies – When you're shopping for your child's school supplies, think about which may work for your home office or work space as well. Notebooks, pens, binders and even markers may come in handy for your work projects. And colored paper is always useful for announcements, bulletins, invitations, signs, forms and manuals – Boise FIREWORX® Premium Multi-Use Colored paper (http://www.bepapersmart.com/
• Stock up on Box Tops – Helping your local school is easy all year with the Box Tops for Education program, and back-to-school season is no exception. Look for products with the Box Tops logo prominently displayed and use the Box Tops Bonus App to access Bonus Box Tops at retailers near you. As the exclusive office product brand for the Box Tops program, you'll find Box Tops on reams of Boise X-9 and Boise POLARIS.
Follow these five tips to simplify your back-to-school shopping, and the whole family will have a stress-free start to the new school year.
