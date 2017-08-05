News By Tag
AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launches DRTV Campaign with MicroCor Technologies, Inc
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with MicroCor Technologies, Inc
One of the most destructive forces in the world ▬ one that can destroy structures and machinery, creating a huge drain on the economy ▬ is corrosion. It can be caused by weather (notably moisture), naturally occurring salt or manmade chemical pollution. The effects of corrosion can be devastating to vital metal and concrete structures ▬ even on materials that are known as "super alloys". The cost to the economy, as well as companies that deal with any assets made of metal, runs into the billions of dollars per year. But besides the obvious financial concerns, it can also result in equipment losses and depreciation, accidents, low system performance, total system failure and overall degradation.
Microcor MC-300 is the non-oil-based, non-flammable rust and corrosion inhibitor that vastly reduces and, in some cases, even prevents corrosion. MC-300 provides affordable protection for all equipment by guarding a multitude of surfaces against corrosion, deterioration and erosion through the application of specialty coatings that prevent moisture from attacking the surface. MC-300 is one of the most advanced, effective, long term, non-flammable rust and corrosion inhibitors available on the market today.
"We are thankful to AsSeenOnTV.pro for this chance to spread the word about our cost-saving, asset-protecting product, MC-300, through this powerful, directed multi-media campaign," says Joe Branco, owner of MicroCor Technologies. "There really is no better way to demonstrate what MC-300 can do other than to show it in action, which is what the television medium is all about. That really brings out the 'Wow Factor'."
"We're proud to be instrumental in presenting MicroCor Technologies and its revolutionary product to our AsSeenOnTV.pro audiences," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer at AsSeenOnTV.pro. "It only makes sense to protect our valuable structures and assets when we know that to do nothing is to guarantee their slow, inevitable destruction."
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, MicroCor Technologies will be appearing in 30- and 60- second spots set to air nationwide and which feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand-building. Based out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on MicroCor Technologies, please visit www.microcortech.com
Contact
AsSeenOnTV.pro
***@asseenontv.pro
