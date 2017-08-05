News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Modern Business with Kevin Harrington Announces an Upcoming Segment with LANXESS Corporation
Modern Business TV Show Announces Segment with LANXESS Corporation
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), many of the world's most deadly diseases, some of which threaten entire nations, are distributed by insects like mosquitoes and ticks. A vital solution to this problem comes from LANXESS, a leading global specialty chemicals company, based in Cologne, Germany, with North American headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Included in the company's roster of products is the insect repellent active ingredient Picaridin (also known by the brand name Saltidin®), provided to insect repellent formulators around the world. Picaridin is recommended by the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control for protection against mosquitoes carrying deadly diseases such as malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever and the west nile and zika viruses. The active ingredient provides reliable protection from mosquitoes, ticks and other insects, as listed on the label, while remaining safe and user-friendly when used as directed.
Picaridin provides long-lasting protection from pests that spread dangerous diseases. It repels mosquitoes for up to 12 hours in spray form and 14 hours in cream form. Meanwhile, Picaridin offers skin-friendly properties, as it is not oily, greasy, or sticky and has no unpleasant odor. Unlike some other repellent options, Picaridin does not damage plastics or other synthetic materials found in clothing, furniture and car interiors. Applied as directed, it can be used with confidence on the whole family.
Most consumers only think of one "gold standard" ingredient when it comes to insect repellents, and may not be aware that this alternative — which is just as effective — is an option. Picaridin is rapidly gaining in market share.
"With today's vast, easy-access, global travel networks, it is more critical than ever before to manage mosquitoes and the potentially devastating diseases they carry," says Dr. Antonis Papadourakis, President and CEO of LANXESS Corporation. "Awareness is key to these efforts and LANXESS is grateful to the talented writers and producers at Modern Business for helping to get this crucial word out, in support of the health of world populations."
"We at Modern Business are proud of our ongoing work in public education and aiding worthy causes in spreading the word," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer of Modern Business. "It doesn't get better than knowing we've made a difference in this vital global health struggle to combat such serious communicable diseases."
As a guest of Modern Business, LANXESS will be appearing in a 3-5 minute segment set to air nationwide and which feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington.
About Modern Business
Headquartered in South Florida, Modern Business is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in producing and airing 3-5 minute informative, newsworthy segments about emerging and established companies that have new, innovative, game-changing ideas in order to showcase the hottest products and services that could very well transform our lives in the foreseeable future. Working out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
Kevin Harrington has paved the way as an inspiration to entrepreneurs around the world. He has been welcomed into millions of homes globally over the years through his informative and entertaining programs on both syndicated and paid television. As host of Modern Business, Kevin invites viewers to learn about hard working entrepreneurs, innovative technologies, new companies and exciting advancements. In every episode, he takes viewers behind the scenes with his featured guests.
For more information on LANXESS Corporation, please visit www.lanxess.usor to see the Picaridin video segment, visit http://picaridin.saltidin.com/
Contact
Modern Business
ModernBusinessTV.com
***@modernbusinesstv.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse