The Community Church at Tellico Village Announces Fine Arts Concert Series 2017-2018
Concert series includes seven diverse performances that are highlighted by A Community Church Christmas.
Southern Raised Band Sunday, Sept 10
Knoxville Opera Thursday, Oct 19
*A Community Church Christmas December 10 & 11
Dallas Brass Saturday, January 20
Tim Puckett Jazz Night Friday, February 23
Peter and Will Anderson Jazz Trio Thursday, April 5
The Raleigh Ringers Saturday, May 5
*Ticket prices for all concerts are only $10 except for the Christmas Celebration which is free.
A significant change in this year's series is that there will be two performances of "A Community Church Christmas," the first on December 10, and the second on December 11.
"The additional performance of what is the area's largest Christmas celebration is to accommodate Tellico Village/Rarity Bay and surrounding communities. Last year all the tickets were consumed and there was a waiting list says, "Pastor Orr."
The celebration includes the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and choirs and ringers of the Community Church members under the direction of Dr. John R. Orr presenting an evening of Christmas favorites of all ages and for all ages.
Senior Pastor Stephen Prevatte says, "The Community Church Concert Series is a non-profit fine arts series hosted and sponsored by the Community Church at Tellico Village. We are very pleased to be able to share the series with not only Tellico Village, but the surrounding community. All who love and enjoy music are welcome."
The series is funded entirely through the annual donor drive and ticket sales. Dr. John R. Orr Serves as the Executive Director and Jan Martin is Music Team Leader.
For more information on the individual concerts go to events page at https://www.tellicochurch.com/
Those interested in becoming a 2017-2018 Concert Series Donor can call the church office at (865) 458-1516 or inquire by email at john@tellicochurch.org.
More About the Community Church at Tellico Village: https://www.tellicochurch.com/
Located at 130 Chota Lane, Tellico Village, TN our services are at 8:00 a.m. and 10:15 am on Sunday. We call ourselves a "community" church because we believe Jesus made himself available to the whole world-not just a little group of select people. We're not overly troubled by folks who come to us with different beliefs, ideas, or experiences. We find reason to "commune" with each other not because we all think or believe alike, but because we are all seeking the same thing – a Way to a better world, a Truth that sets people free, and a Life that is abundantly full and meaningful. For more information call: 865.458.1516 or email mail@tellicochurch.org.
Mark Powell
***@tellicochurch.org
