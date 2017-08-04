Hollywood veteran Shawn Stevens begins filming on the set of award-winning indie series "Day Zero" Not since the early 80s has teen heartthrob Shawn Stevens appeared in episodic scripted television, until he made his long-awaited return to form, leading the cast of the third season of the independent, post-apocalyptic web TV series, "Day Zero". Shawn Stevens on Day Zero the Series Season 3 SALT LAKE CITY - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Fofanugget Productions is proud to announce that Shawn Stevens, who joined the cast of "Day Zero" in a lead role as the traveling monk, 'Father John' this year, has recently started performing on set of the multi-award winning independent web television series that is taking Amazon Video alone by storm with well over a million minutes of streaming by viewers since its September 2016 debut on the service, in addition to its audience on IndieFlix and Tuff TV.



"Shawn is an amazing actor with a raw talent! More importantly, he's a good man, husband, father and friend. We can't wait to see more of him," Day Zero creator Cal Nguyen stated earlier this week.



Shawn Stevens has appeared as a series regular in the daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and has guest starred in other variously popular Hollywood film and series such as "Buck Rogers", "Eight is Enough", "The Facts of Life", "Too Close for Comfort", "Fame", and countless others. He has recently appeared on many features in lead and supporting roles such as "Love Everlasting" (with supermodel Lucky Blue Smith and CSI: Miami's Emily Procter), "Sacred Vow", and even T.C. Christensen's "Cokeville Miracle".



The role of 'Father John' in "Day Zero" "sounds like a character that fits extremely well into my personal values and professional aspirations" , Stevens stated emphatically back in May when his casting was announced publicly. Season Three's premiere episode, "The Battle for California", along with the second ("Crusader") and third episodes ("Sanctuary") , are well on their way into production now.





