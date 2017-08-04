Country(s)
Hollywood veteran Shawn Stevens begins filming on the set of award-winning indie series "Day Zero"
Not since the early 80s has teen heartthrob Shawn Stevens appeared in episodic scripted television, until he made his long-awaited return to form, leading the cast of the third season of the independent, post-apocalyptic web TV series, "Day Zero".
"Shawn is an amazing actor with a raw talent! More importantly, he's a good man, husband, father and friend. We can't wait to see more of him," Day Zero creator Cal Nguyen stated earlier this week.
Shawn Stevens has appeared as a series regular in the daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and has guest starred in other variously popular Hollywood film and series such as "Buck Rogers", "Eight is Enough", "The Facts of Life", "Too Close for Comfort", "Fame", and countless others. He has recently appeared on many features in lead and supporting roles such as "Love Everlasting"
The role of 'Father John' in "Day Zero" "sounds like a character that fits extremely well into my personal values and professional aspirations"
