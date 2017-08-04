News By Tag
Independent Construction Equipment Company Birch Equipment Climbs National Ranking
With a focus on top quality equipment and streamlined operational maintenance processes, lean management practices and strategic growth, Birch is thriving despite national and international consolidation and buy outs in the rental industry.
Birch is the only independently owned firm in Northwest Washington offering the latest in equipment and tools with large, late model and diverse fleets. The firm specializes in dirt equipment, material handling, aerial, air, power, lighting and finish trades, customized 24-hour service, urban to remote work site support and 24-hour service and crew capability.
With excellent retention and industry knowledge, Birch's diverse work force participates in paid training programs in diesel mechanic and CDL driver development, computer and software systems utilization, management, sales, time management, Kaizen, lean management practices and continual improvement management. Birch is also a dealer/distributor nationally with product sales throughout North America.
About Birch Equipment
Birch Equipment services a broad range of customers including commercial contractors, manufacturing and industrial, government and infrastructure and home improvement - offering emergency response 24-hours a day. Independently and woman-owned with long-term, multi-state rental markets, Birch has multiple brick/mortar locations and mobile rental facilities in Washington and Alaska.
For more information visit http://www.birchequipment.com.
Contact
Birch Equipment Rental and Sales, Inc.
***@birchequipment.com
