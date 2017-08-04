 
News By Tag
* Equipment
* Rental
* Sales
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bellingham
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

Independent Construction Equipment Company Birch Equipment Climbs National Ranking

 
 
Scissor Lifts Rising
Scissor Lifts Rising
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Birch Equipment Rental and Sales, Inc. is now the 87th largest construction equipment rental company in the nation and 97th in North America. The ranking is produced by the rental equipment register (rer).

With a focus on top quality equipment and streamlined operational maintenance processes, lean management practices and strategic growth, Birch is thriving despite national and international consolidation and buy outs in the rental industry.

Birch is the only independently owned firm in Northwest Washington offering the latest in equipment and tools with large, late model and diverse fleets. The firm specializes in dirt equipment, material handling, aerial, air, power, lighting and finish trades, customized 24-hour service, urban to remote work site support and 24-hour service and crew capability.

With excellent retention and industry knowledge, Birch's diverse work force participates in paid training programs in diesel mechanic and CDL driver development, computer and software systems utilization, management, sales, time management, Kaizen, lean management practices and continual improvement management. Birch is also a dealer/distributor nationally with product sales throughout North America.

About Birch Equipment

Birch Equipment services a broad range of customers including commercial contractors, manufacturing and industrial, government and infrastructure and home improvement - offering emergency response 24-hours a day. Independently and woman-owned with long-term, multi-state rental markets, Birch has multiple brick/mortar locations and mobile rental facilities in Washington and Alaska.

For more information visit http://www.birchequipment.com.

Contact
Birch Equipment Rental and Sales, Inc.
***@birchequipment.com
End
Source:Birch Equipment Rental and Sales, Inc.
Email:***@birchequipment.com Email Verified
Tags:Equipment, Rental, Sales
Industry:Construction
Location:Bellingham - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Birch Equipment Rental and Sales News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share