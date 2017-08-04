 
United Premier Soccer League Announces Sparta 20/20 FC as Southeast Conference Expansion Team

Spartanburg (S.C.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2018 Spring Season
 
 
Sparta2020_FC
Sparta2020_FC
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce Sparta 20/20 Football Club as a new member starting with the 2018 Spring Season.

Based in Spartanburg, S.C., Sparta 20/20 FC will begin UPSL play in the Southeast Conference.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're continuing to see quality ownership groups get involved in the UPSL's Southeast Conference and it's very exciting. Sparta 20/20 FC is owned by two former college players who know the Spartanburg, S.C. market, have played and coached there, and have a vision for Pro Development soccer in their community. We think it's a recipe for success, and we wish Sparta 20/20 FC the best of luck as it prepares for the 2018 Spring Season."

Sparta 20/20 FC is co-owned by Spartanburg, S.C., residents Kendall Reyes and Raymond Curry.

Reyes, 54, is a former collegiate player at Florence (S.C.)'s Francis Marion University, and head coach at Univ. of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg. He is currently Technical Director of Hub City Soccer Club in Spartanburg.

Sparta 20/20 FC General Manager and Head Coach Kendall Reyes said, "Once we found out about what the UPSL is doing on the East Coast we immediately jumped in and wanted to get involved. Our region in the Southeast is a real hotbed for collegiate soccer, and we think it would be a great platform to add that next level of opportunity for players who have finished their college careers, and maybe serve as the pinnacle of the youth development process where they can see another layer beyond college for them to aspire."

Curry, 52, a former collegiate player at Wofford College, is an technology entrepreneur and Executive Director of NYTE Sports, Inc. He also coaches with Hub City Soccer Club in Spartanburg, and will serve as the club's first President.

The team is exploring venue options in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.

About Sparta 20/20 Football Club

Sparta 20/20 Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Spartanburg, S.C., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Sparta 20/20 FC will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.

Founded in 2017, Sparta 20/20 FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
Kendall Reyes
Direct: 864-266-3609
Email: kreyes603@gmail.com

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
United Premier Soccer League
