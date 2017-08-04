News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Types of Translation Equipment
Types of Translation Equipment (simultaneous interpretation equipment): infrared systems (IR systems) & radio frequency systems (RF or FM systems). Use as assistive listening devices and translation.
Translation systems can help with both hearing difficulties and translating languages even in noisy surroundings.
Translation equipment can be used in factories, bus tours, museums, tour cruises, conferences, seminars, power plants, zoos, theme parks, tourist attractions, walking tours and anywhere hearing assistance is required for tour and/or translation presentations.
This type of audio systems offers the ability to translate languages and gives amplification without disturbing others while in the same room. It also complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility requirements for hearing assistance.
These hearing assistance systems save the speaker´s voice, listeners don't miss hearing the message and the presentation does not disturb others within the vicinity. The speaker, tour guide or translator wears a compact body-pack transmitter and headset microphone. Listeners use portable receivers and lightweight headphones to hear the language of your choice and every word clearly and easily. Even in the back of the group, participants won't miss a word of the presentation.
There are two main types of translation systems (simultaneous interpretation equipment): infrared systems (IR systems) and radio frequency systems (RF or FM systems). Both are used for assistive listening and simultaneous language interpretation systems.
Infrared Equipment:
Infrared Systems (IR systems) are electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths longer than visible light but shorter than radio waves. This type of equipment is best suited for meetings where their restricted range of transmission is an advantage. They were used in the espionage industry or national security branches where security is a major concern. They are also many systems by choice in areas of the world where poor regulation of the radio frequency spectrum allows interference with FM equipment.
The main advantage of infrared systems is its immunity to radio interference. The main drawbacks are restricted range, susceptibility to light, and the fact that it requires professional installation.
Radio frequency Equipment:
Radio Frequency (RF) is a frequency in the range within which radio waves may be transmitted from 3 kilohertz to about 300,000 megahertz. FM radio frequency systems are the most widely used in meetings and conventions because of their superior range, ease of operation, mobility and reliability. They are also very user-friendly and can be installed by anyone with basic knowledge of sound equipment. This fm equipment is also available in several frequencies, of which the most popular are 72 MHz and 216 MHz
72 MHz systems to be used for:
- Shorter range application requirements up to 1,500 feet
- Exceptional sound quality systems
- Compatible systems with existing FM assistive listening equipment
216 MHz system to be used for:
- Longer range application requirements up to 3,000 feet
- Areas where interference is a problem
- Good sound quality
- Expanded applications include language interpretation, tour group communications, medical/dental facilities and law enforcement.
Check out our tour guide and translation systems for sale. You can purchase and find out pricing for our audio systems by contacting us directly at:
Innovative Hearing Devices
Website address: http://www.innovativehearingdevices.com
Contact
Kimberly Freeman
619-981-9822
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse