Perfect Gel Ice Packs by Chillax

CUMMING, Ga. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- This summer, keep your lunch fresh and delicious with Chillax's Gel Ice Packs. What makes these ice packs so efficient is the cooling temperature. The gel makes them stay colder than regular water-based packs. These miniature ice cubes are slim, which makes it super easy to fit them in between your different food items. Bring them along in your insulated lunchbag, when going hiking or to any sports event.  Chillax's ice packs are extremely long-lasting. You can even take them with you when travelling long distances! Don't worry about them leaving condensation in your lunchbox, because they won't. Heading to the gym? Just toss a few of these cold packs into your bag, to keep your post-workout drink frosty. Not only will they keep your beverages cold, and your lunch fresh, but these ice packs are non-toxic and BPA free!

Order your ice packs here:  www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
Source:Alif Investment
