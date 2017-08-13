News By Tag
Jonathan Jackson + Enation Tour and Ticket Giveaways
Like any siblings, guitarist Jonathan Jackson and drummer Richard Lee Jackson used to specialize in discord. Their preteen years in Washington state involved a lot of "rolling around on the ground and punching, choking, all kind of things," recalls the latter. One indelible memory even involves a spat, a hockey stick, and multiple stitches. But thankfully, that didn't last long. Because once Jonathan (then 11) finally convinced his reluctant older brother (then 14) to jam with him in their parents' basement, cacophony led way to harmony — and that formed an unwavering foundation for Jonathan Jackson + Enation, their alt-rock band, who just released their new single" Revolution Of The Heart" ahead of their upcoming full-length album, Anthems For The Apocalypse, co-produced by Greg Archilla (Matchbox 20, Collective Soul) due July 14th, 2017.
These days, Jonathan Jackson + Enation have developed a reputation as one of the most creative and dynamic independent bands in the music industry today. Originally from the Northwest, they now call Nashville, TN home – and for good reason. Jonathan is also one of the stars of the hit drama Nashville, now in its fifth season, which airs Thursdays on CMT.
"We've had a clash of images and sounds swirling around us with the new music," Richard says. "I hadn't realized it until we moved to Nashville how much geography has played a big part of our musical identity."
"When we talk about the depth of Eddie Vedder and the operatic genius of Roy Orbison, it might be because we've lived in the places like the Northwest and Nashville where they breathed the same air," says Jonathan. "It just gets in you without you realizing it and affects the music you make."
August 11, 2017 @ Furniture Factory Bar and Grill – Huntsville, AL
August 12, 2017 @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall – Louisville, KY
August 13, 2017 @ Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL
August 18, 2017 @ Knuckleheads – Kansas City, MO
August 20, 2017 @ The Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN
September 30, 2017 @ Mercy Lounge – Nashville, TN
