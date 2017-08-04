News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar's Crown Point in San Elijo Hills Grand Opens August 26
"We're thrilled to be building behind the gates of The Estates and The Summit at San Elijo Hills," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "These new homes boast modern open floorplans with gorgeous design details such as on-trend kitchens, luxurious master suites and beautiful outdoor living areas. Plus, an elevated level of standard Everything's Included® features."
This luxury community offers new homes atop large homesites that boast spectacular views per location. The collection of homes offer beautiful two-story designs in a variety of floorplans that range in size approximately from 4,471 to 4,987 square feet. Pricing is anticipated to start from the low $1 millions. Buyers are sure to love these luxury homes that include items such as open, gourmet kitchens with center islands, large master suites with walk-in closets and spa-inspired master bathrooms, secondary living spaces such as bonus rooms, game rooms, courtyards and California rooms with fireplaces per plan.
Available in the collection of floorplans at Crown Point is Lennar's wildly popular Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Designed to accommodate multigenerational and dual living situations, these unique floorplans include an attached suite with its own entrance, bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchenette. The innovative design allows for extended families to live together under one roof, all without having to sacrifice privacy.
The Everything's Included® program offers an elevated level of standard features at Crown Point, so residents enjoy today's popular upgrades and features at no additional cost. These include quartz countertops, upscale stainless steel appliances, the latest in smart home technology from trusted brands, industrial-strength WiFi from Ruckus, along with several wireless access points built into the home to provide seamless coverage throughout.
Save the date and attend Crown Point's Grand Opening on Saturday, August 26 at the Welcome Home Center located at 859 Pearl Drive South in San Marcos.
Visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse