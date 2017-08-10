 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


The School House Joins the Powerhouse

Steven "Stevie J" Jordan and Sports Supplement Queen, Liz Gaspari are honored to welcome two of the world's top female educators, Dr. Kimberley Giles and Dr. Tammy Jenkins to their Board of Directors of Athletic Elite 10 / DangerZone Hardcore Brand.
 
 
Dr. Kimberley Giles and Dr. Tammy Jenkins
Dr. Kimberley Giles and Dr. Tammy Jenkins
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Powerhouses Steven "Stevie J" Jordan and Sports Supplement Queen, Liz Gaspari are honored to welcome two of the world's top female educators, Dr. Kimberley Giles and Dr. Tammy Jenkins to their team. Jordan, believes in working smarter, not harder and that's exactly what he and Gaspari did when inviting Drs. Giles and Jenkins to be a part of the prestigious Athletic Elite 10 team.  Drs. Giles and Jenkins are thrilled to join the Board of Directors for the Athletic Elite 10(AE 10) and DangerZone Hardcore Series.  Giles and Jenkins have each been leaders in the educational industry for over 25 years.  Both have received numerous accolades as leaders in the educational field.  Most recently, Dr. Jenkins has been named the 2017 National Distinguished Principal of the Year and Dr. Giles has previously been honored in Who's Who in Academia.

About Dr. Giles and Dr. Jenkins

Dr. Giles and Dr. Jenkins are co-authors of  Notes To Me (available on Amazon.com) and will be collaborating with Liz Gaspari on the next book in their Notes To Me series that will focus on educating, inspiring and empowering readers to reach their optimum level of fitness. Joining them in this venture will be Educational Mogul and publicist Dr. Phyllis Bivin-Hudson.  This triad of renowned educators/authors through their inspiration, motivation, and innovation are prepared to help take the industry to the next level!

About Athletic Elite 10:

AE10 defines an athlete as anyone who is serious about his or her training and who uses their high level physicality to perform better in all aspects of their lives...

Soccer, Football, Bodybuilding, Baseball, etc. It can be any sport you have a passion for… The love of the game, thrill of the crowd, the challenge and the glory drives us to seek superior output, consistently. Athletic Elite 10 finally emerges as the #1 choice for elite level conditioning and physique aesthetics. Now available on amazon and supplementqueen.com.

For more information on Athletic Elite 10, please visit: http://www.athleticelite10.com

Click to Share