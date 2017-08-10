News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The School House Joins the Powerhouse
Steven "Stevie J" Jordan and Sports Supplement Queen, Liz Gaspari are honored to welcome two of the world's top female educators, Dr. Kimberley Giles and Dr. Tammy Jenkins to their Board of Directors of Athletic Elite 10 / DangerZone Hardcore Brand.
About Dr. Giles and Dr. Jenkins
Dr. Giles and Dr. Jenkins are co-authors of Notes To Me (available on Amazon.com) and will be collaborating with Liz Gaspari on the next book in their Notes To Me series that will focus on educating, inspiring and empowering readers to reach their optimum level of fitness. Joining them in this venture will be Educational Mogul and publicist Dr. Phyllis Bivin-Hudson. This triad of renowned educators/authors through their inspiration, motivation, and innovation are prepared to help take the industry to the next level!
About Athletic Elite 10:
AE10 defines an athlete as anyone who is serious about his or her training and who uses their high level physicality to perform better in all aspects of their lives...
Soccer, Football, Bodybuilding, Baseball, etc. It can be any sport you have a passion for… The love of the game, thrill of the crowd, the challenge and the glory drives us to seek superior output, consistently. Athletic Elite 10 finally emerges as the #1 choice for elite level conditioning and physique aesthetics. Now available on amazon and supplementqueen.com.
For more information on Athletic Elite 10, please visit: http://www.athleticelite10.com
Contact
Deven McCarthy
***@illuminatinpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 10, 2017