August 2017
South Florida Business Leader Honored with Vanguard Award

 
 
Jerome Hutchinson, Jr.
Jerome Hutchinson, Jr.
 
PLANTATION, Fla. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Jerome Hutchinson, Jr., ICABA® (International Career and Business Alliance, Inc.) Founder & Chief Servant Officer and distinguished South Florida business leader, was honored with the Vanguard Award at the 7th Annual South Florida Black Economic Forum & Awards Reception. The event was hosted in partnership by the Mosaic Group and the Urban League of Broward County, August 4, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The prestigious Vanguard Award is given to recognize individuals and organizations exemplifying esteemed leadership, dedication, and advocacy for black-owned businesses in South Florida.

"This year, we had the good fortune to publicly acknowledge Jerome Hutchinson as a change agent for empowering professionals and entrepreneurs of color," states Ann Marie Sorrell, President & CEO, The Mosaic Group. "We appreciate his strong advocacy for building relationships that help sustain growth and create wealth," Sorrell further notes.

ABOUT JEROME HUTCHINSON, JR.

Jerome Hutchinson, Jr. is a serial entrepreneur, known for using innovative approaches and concepts in a relevant way to inspire, transform, and grow organizations of all industries and sizes. Well-regarded for his immeasurable contributions in the business world, Hutchinson is also Managing Partner of JHJ Marketing Group, LLC, a South Florida based marketing agency providing its clients with culturally relevant strategies executed through engagement marketing, experiential marketing, advertising, public relations and social media.

Hutchinson has also enjoyed a successful career as a radio executive from 2002 through 2008 serving as General Sales Manager for three of the nation's top five urban radio stations:  Houston's KMJQ-­FM, Majic 102, Atlanta's WVEE-­FM, V-­103, and Miami's WEDR-­FM, 99JAMZ. Prior to entering the radio industry, Hutchinson made history when he and his Father launched WYCS-TV, Kentucky's first African-American owned television station in his hometown of Louisville, Ky. WYCS-TV signed on-air March 6, 1996.

Hutchinson has also been featured in local and national media for his civic and business leadership. To contact him directly, send an email to ceo@icabaworld.com. To learn more about how Hutchinson works to help accomplished professionals and entrepreneurs of color achieve career, business, and lifestyle aspirations at ICABA®, visit www.icabaworld.com.

