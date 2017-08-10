 
August 2017





NewEnglandAutoShows.com Celebrates 1 Month Aniversary!

After a full month Traffic is slowly building up for the premier website showcasing and reviewing "Car Show" and "Cruise-Ins" for the New England area!
 
MILFORD, N.H. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- It's been a full month and this New Hampshire based website that lists and reviews New England based "Car Shows" and "Cruise-ins," thus far - is getting very favorable reviews from those using it. Initially targeted to be only an easy to use calendar based listing of as many "Car Shows" as Web Master Joel Chappell could find out about, soon found that he got even more favorable commentary on his reviews of the Shows that he would attend and post pictures of the cars in attendance in a gallery format in the review.

"the website," says Joel, "Was created out of my own selfishness because I was just plain sick and tired of finding out about "Car Shows," especially the bigger ones, a day after or sometimes even a week after they had already occurred."
The website, while smart phone compatible, is not application dependent with exception of the user only needing a browser on the smart phone. You can look at the calendar, display the car show, and a pre populated map to navigate you to the car show is all there on the site.

NewEnglandAutoShows.com is looking forward to many more users to appreciate the simplicity and eventually start to have Car Show owners and organizers, share the info with the site, of their event, all for free, to get the info out to the auto and car show enthusiast community of New England.

If you live in New England, And you are an Auto Show Enthusiast, then
Visit: http://www.newenglandautoshows.com today.

Page Updated Last on: Aug 10, 2017
