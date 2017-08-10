News By Tag
NewEnglandAutoShows.com Celebrates 1 Month Aniversary!
After a full month Traffic is slowly building up for the premier website showcasing and reviewing "Car Show" and "Cruise-Ins" for the New England area!
"the website," says Joel, "Was created out of my own selfishness because I was just plain sick and tired of finding out about "Car Shows," especially the bigger ones, a day after or sometimes even a week after they had already occurred."
The website, while smart phone compatible, is not application dependent with exception of the user only needing a browser on the smart phone. You can look at the calendar, display the car show, and a pre populated map to navigate you to the car show is all there on the site.
NewEnglandAutoShows.com is looking forward to many more users to appreciate the simplicity and eventually start to have Car Show owners and organizers, share the info with the site, of their event, all for free, to get the info out to the auto and car show enthusiast community of New England.
If you live in New England, And you are an Auto Show Enthusiast, then
Visit: http://www.newenglandautoshows.com today.
