Industry News





August 2017
Gregory Blair Signs on to Killer Role in New Horror Film SAFE PLACE

Award winning actor Gregory Blair will play the lead antagonist in Nick Hunt's unique blend of psychological thriller and slasher.
 
 
Gregory Blair in "Safe Place"
Gregory Blair in "Safe Place"
 
Listed Under

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Gregory Blair (Garden Party Massacre, Fang, etc.) has signed on to play lead antagonist Chris Craven in Nick Hunt's psychological slasher SAFE PLACE.  Craven is the perfect family man until his family is attacked one night—his wife and unborn baby murdered and his tiny daughter trapped in a coma.  The horror and depression that follows turns him into a man obsessed with death and the many ways it can come about...ways he decides to mete out on an unsuspecting group of art students.

"I was immediately grabbed by the complexities of Chris," Blair says, "It's a character study, in a way, which is very odd for a horror film—especially a slasher: Chris may be a monster on one hand, but you get to see the sad, tragic, damaged man inside as well.  So, do you empathize with his thoroughly relatable heartbreak and broken humanity or condemn him for the twisted killer he's become? I found that very intriguing. That, in addition to these left-field dollops of gleeful gallows humor akin to Terry O'Quinn in "The Stepfather", made me know I had to play the part."

The bulk of SAFE PLACE tells the tale of Lori and her friends running into Chris at an art show and taking him up on his offer of a few celebratory drinks at his home. The friends realize too late that their host is far from benevolent and what begins as a casual party becomes a bloody fight for survival.  Ashley Mary Nunes (All Through the House) plays Lori and horror icon Bill Oberst Jr. (who shared the screen with Blair in Deadly Revisions) plays Sherriff Bracket.

"Yes, there's the requisite blood-letting of the slasher genre," Blair promises.  "Fans of that will not be disappointed.  But I think the unexpected dynamics of the characters and how they reveal themselves is what makes the film surprising and, ultimately, unique. I'm excited to see how people respond to that."

SAFE PLACE is being produced by Black Heart Pictures and begins shooting later this year. It has already been picked up for distribution by Terror Films.

For more information on SAFE PLACE: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5632104

For more information on Gregory Blair: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2489045

To be a part of the film, engage in the crowdfunding campaign at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/safe-place-horror-film-independent
