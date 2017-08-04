 
Cimcorp installs automated robotic material handling solution in Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe

Leading bread and roll manufacturer installs Cimcorp's MultiPick solution for accuracy and rapid handling at headquarter facility.
 
 
Tag:

Tag:
Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe

Industry:
Manufacturing

Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- GRIMSBY, Ontario — Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic gantry-based order fulfillment and tire handling solutions, announces that it has installed its MultiPick solution in Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.'s (Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe) (https://potatorolls.com/), a family owned and operated bread and roll manufacturer, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania facility. Faster picking, resulting in fresher products for the customer; fewer picking errors; traceability of products; and reliability are just a few of the many benefits Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe is looking to achieve now that the system has gone live.

"Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe's mission is to bake the best products and provide the best sales distribution support while working together fairly and with integrity; whatever it takes. Cimcorp's solutions are enabling us to do that," says Steve Mitchell, Engineering Manager, Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe.

The picking system has a storage capacity of 19,000 trays and 66 stock keeping units (SKUs) from which Cimcorp's MultiPick System, a fully automated, robotic material handling solution, pulls 21,000 trays per workday. Westfalia's flexible automated storage and retrieval systems (http://www.westfaliausa.com/products/automated-storage-re...) (AS/RS) replenishes the pallet loads of trays for the MultiPick system to depalletize, separate, accumulate and distribute on a conveyor. The MultiPick gantry robots move the inventory, one stack at a time, to storage positions on the floor. The trays required for customer order pallets are picked by the robots, formed into multi-SKU stacks and placed on an out-feed conveyor system where they are transported to an automated palletizer. After palletizing, pallets are accumulated and sequenced on a conveyor system, which enables Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe to be able to live load their trailers.

"Our MultiPick solution addresses the demand for innovative supply chain solutions that cut handling costs and improve profitability in highly competitive markets, such as food and beverage," says Rick Trigatti, North America President, Cimcorp. We are delighted to supply Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe with a unique Cimcorp solution to help them reach their goal of streamlining their operation and improving the quality, reliability and accuracy of their customer experience," he adds.

Laura Asendio
***@dprgroup.com
Source:Cimcorp
Email:***@dprgroup.com
Tags:Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe
Industry:Manufacturing
