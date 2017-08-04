News By Tag
Cimcorp installs automated robotic material handling solution in Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe
Leading bread and roll manufacturer installs Cimcorp's MultiPick solution for accuracy and rapid handling at headquarter facility.
"Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe's mission is to bake the best products and provide the best sales distribution support while working together fairly and with integrity; whatever it takes. Cimcorp's solutions are enabling us to do that," says Steve Mitchell, Engineering Manager, Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe.
The picking system has a storage capacity of 19,000 trays and 66 stock keeping units (SKUs) from which Cimcorp's MultiPick System, a fully automated, robotic material handling solution, pulls 21,000 trays per workday. Westfalia's flexible automated storage and retrieval systems (http://www.westfaliausa.com/
"Our MultiPick solution addresses the demand for innovative supply chain solutions that cut handling costs and improve profitability in highly competitive markets, such as food and beverage," says Rick Trigatti, North America President, Cimcorp. We are delighted to supply Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe with a unique Cimcorp solution to help them reach their goal of streamlining their operation and improving the quality, reliability and accuracy of their customer experience,"
