"Longfellow Finds A Home" is the First New Book in a Series of Children's Books

Remember Point, a publishing company based in California, releases a new book entitled, "Longfellow Finds A Home", unleashing a brand new kids book series the Wiener Dog Tales
 
 
LONGFELLOW FINDS A HOME, a new book by Linda Shayne, illustrated by Art Leonardi
LONGFELLOW FINDS A HOME, a new book by Linda Shayne, illustrated by Art Leonardi
 
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Remember Point, a publishing company based in Santa Monica, California, releases a new illustrated children's book entitled, "Longfellow Finds A Home."  This heartwarming, humorous, rhyming story about Longfellow, the blue dog, is created by and written by author, feature film screenwriter Linda Shayne, and is illustrated by Emmy Award winning animator Art Leonardi.

"Longfellow Finds a Home:  Wiener Dog Tales #1" is a wonderful new beginner readers book filled with vivid, fantastical illustrations and it is now available in book and eBook on Amazon and selected retail stores.

This dazzling, delightful picture book is ideal for children from ages 3 to 8.  Longfellow is a dachshund (wiener dog, sausage dog, hot dog) who appears one evening without a place to call his home.  After a high-flying adventure with three adorable funny puppies and other animals, a kind and cute family takes in the loveable and mischievous Longfellow, the blue wiener dog.

"This is one of the best picture books because it is perfect reading in the day and it's also an excellent bedtime story, as it promotes imagination, kindness and inclusiveness," says educator, mother of three, Diane Robins.  "It's fun and full of mischief, like a Dr. Seuss book, yet amazingly colorful like the classic Disney cartoons, filled with bright, whimsical illustrations."

"Longfellow Finds a Home" is the first in a series of wonderful, imaginative, heartwarming adventures. It is the first book in the series of Wiener Dog Tales.

LONGFELLOW FINDS A HOME books and eBooks are now available on Amazon/Kindle at: https://www.amazon.com/Longfellow-Finds-Home-Childrens-Wi...

More Longfellow adventures, songs and coloring books to be published in English, and the books will soon also be available in Spanish, Japanese and Chinese.  For activities and musical videos, free coloring pages, please visit http://www.LongfellowFindsaHome.com for details.

Page Updated Last on: Aug 15, 2017
