News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Longfellow Finds A Home" is the First New Book in a Series of Children's Books
Remember Point, a publishing company based in California, releases a new book entitled, "Longfellow Finds A Home", unleashing a brand new kids book series the Wiener Dog Tales
"Longfellow Finds a Home: Wiener Dog Tales #1" is a wonderful new beginner readers book filled with vivid, fantastical illustrations and it is now available in book and eBook on Amazon and selected retail stores.
This dazzling, delightful picture book is ideal for children from ages 3 to 8. Longfellow is a dachshund (wiener dog, sausage dog, hot dog) who appears one evening without a place to call his home. After a high-flying adventure with three adorable funny puppies and other animals, a kind and cute family takes in the loveable and mischievous Longfellow, the blue wiener dog.
"This is one of the best picture books because it is perfect reading in the day and it's also an excellent bedtime story, as it promotes imagination, kindness and inclusiveness,"
"Longfellow Finds a Home" is the first in a series of wonderful, imaginative, heartwarming adventures. It is the first book in the series of Wiener Dog Tales.
LONGFELLOW FINDS A HOME books and eBooks are now available on Amazon/Kindle at: https://www.amazon.com/
More Longfellow adventures, songs and coloring books to be published in English, and the books will soon also be available in Spanish, Japanese and Chinese. For activities and musical videos, free coloring pages, please visit http://www.LongfellowFindsaHome.com for details.
Contact
Terry Megan
***@rememberpoint.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 15, 2017