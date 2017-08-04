 
August 2017
Get a Public Relations and/or Cause Marketing PR Campaigns Bargain Right Now

Don't miss out on this daily deal to boost awareness to increase leads, sales, and business development.
 
 
Your Best Quest of Smashing Success
Your Best Quest of Smashing Success
 
Tags:
Public Relations Bargain
Cause Marketing Bargain
Buy Online Bargain

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- What:  www.ShoppingMoneyPR.com offers Thought Leaders chance to increase leads, sales, and business development.

Why:   In efforts to raise the vibration of the earth to promote goodwill throughout the Holiday Season to boost awareness to pay it forward, give back, and strike as many win/win-wins as possible.

When:  Right now in a FREE Report to download located at www.ShoppingMoneyPR.com

Where:  At this link - www.ShoppingMoneyPR.com/hire-me

What to Bring:    An open mind to see the opportunity in this right now.

Cost:   The download is FREE, but to test small, ramp up proven profits, and results contact Jon Paul here - https://www.ShoppingMoneyPR.com/contact

Contact:  Jon Paul www.ShoppiingMoneyPR.com (929) 278-5713 Info@ShoppingMoneyPR.com

About ShoppingMoneyPR.com: I write Intuitive PR Venture Cause Marketing campaigns in the arts/sciences of self-fulfilling, self-sustaining, self-efficiency and "Going green" markets that help small business owners step up to the most cost-effective ways of attracting more clients and the best possible ways of keeping them buying. I also write the sales copy that helps you start, buy or geometrically grow your businesses in the nutritional supplements, personal development, talent scout curation, e-preneur and publisher niches. And, build marketing funnels that acquire new customers, get them to buy more, and get them to buy faster. I also monitor your markets to look for ways to promote your businesses to increase leads and sales. I find new profit centers, new streams of income, windfall profits, overlooked assets, hidden opportunities, under-performing distribution channels and monumentally more lucrative ways to monetize a company's current business model -- and I do it all on a pure performance basis.

