Keller Williams Realty Calabasas Leading the Real Estate Market

-- Keller Williams Calabasas, led by CEO, Meny Atias and Owner, Harma Hartouni, is leading the Real Estate market in Calabasas and West San Fernando Valley. This is an incredible achievement for KW and its young leaders.Keller Williams first launched in 2010 in Calabasas and since then has become number one in total Sales Volume, Total Units Sold, Number of Licensed Producing Associates and has experienced a significant increase in the number of listings taken in the Calabasas and Hidden Hills Luxury market. Calabasas, the home of the Kardashians and other celebrities, is today's hottest luxury real estate market in the San Fernando Valley.Keller Williams Calabasas also received the United Chamber Of Commerce "Small Business Award" in June 2017, making it the first Real Estate office in Calabasas and the first Keller Williams office in the San Fernando and Conejo Valleys to ever receive such award.Keller Williams Calabasas attracts top producers and talented agents to its organization not just because of their unique business model, but also thanks to their incredible contribution and support of their local communities.www.kwcalabasas.com