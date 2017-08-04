 
FSAI™ Launches Comprehensive Training For Restaurants And Food Service

 
 
Food Safety of America Institute
Food Safety of America Institute
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Food Safety of America Institute™ now offers comprehensive online training solutions for all food service staff.

"Strong training is a must-have for all companies that serve food and beverages," says Cordell Riley, President of FSAI™. "Without comprehensive training, every company that prepares and serves food is operating with a high level of risk to their customers, and to their businesses as well. Our new FSAI™ training teaches all the skills food service employees must master to keep customers safe. And, we are pleased to offer training at an industry-leading price."

Benefits of FSAITraining

The complete Food Handler Training Program is available at the price of only $129; individual course units are available for $29. They are bilingual in English and Spanish, comprehensive and interactive. Courses prepare trainees for the ServSafe® certification exam that is required of food service workers in many United States locations.

Course highlights include . . .

·         Critical hand washing and personal hygiene routines.
·         Skills for preventing food contamination from chemicals, bacteria, foreign substances and more.
·         Correct cook times and temperatures for all foods.
·         How to prevent and respond to allergic reactions.
·         Preparation for OHSA inspections.
·         Advanced cleaning and sanitizing skills to prevent disease.

About FSAI

The Food Safety of America Institute™ is the leading provider of high-quality online training courses for the restaurant, food service and beverage concessions industries. Why is FSAI™ the best choice for training employees in food or beverage service companies?

·         First, great courses. All have been developed by top food service professionals who are master course designers.
·         Second, comprehensive training. Courses cover the most critical skills, from safe food preparation to hygiene and food allergies.
·         Third, the most cost-effective training in the industry. Customers can buy the complete 10-unit Food Handler Training Program for $129.00 or select Mini-Courses, only $29.00, to train focused skills.
·         Fourth, all courses are available in both English and Spanish. FSAI makes bilingual training effective, economical and easy.
·         Fifth, simple delivery and instant startup. Whether a company is training five workers in one location or 50 in 10, FSAI courses are ready to start now, with no development time.


Media Contact
Cordell Riley, FSAI President
703-323-8953
fsai-training@foodsafetyofamerica.com
