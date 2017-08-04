FSAI™ Launches Comprehensive Training For Restaurants And Food Service

Food Safety of America Institute

Cordell Riley, FSAI President

-- The Food Safety of America Institute™ now offers comprehensive online training solutions for all food service staff."Strong training is a must-have for all companies that serve food and beverages," says Cordell Riley, President of FSAI™. "Without comprehensive training, every company that prepares and serves food is operating with a high level of risk to their customers, and to their businesses as well. Our new FSAI™ training teaches all the skills food service employees must master to keep customers safe. And, we are pleased to offer training at an industry-leading price."The complete Food Handler Training Program is available at the price of only $129; individual course units are available for $29. They are bilingual in English and Spanish, comprehensive and interactive. Courses prepare trainees for the ServSafe® certification exam that is required of food service workers in many United States locations.Course highlights include . . .· Criticalroutines.· Skills forfrom chemicals, bacteria, foreign substances and more.· Correctfor all foods.· How to prevent and respond to· Preparation for· Advancedto prevent disease.The Food Safety of America Institute™ is the leading provider of high-quality online training courses for the restaurant, food service and beverage concessions industries. Why is FSAI™ the best choice for training employees in food or beverage service companies?All have been developed by top food service professionals who are master course designers.Courses cover the most critical skills, from safe food preparation to hygiene and food allergies.Customers can buy the complete 10-unit Food Handler Training Program for $129.00 or select Mini-Courses, only $29.00, to train focused skills.FSAI makes bilingual training effective, economical and easy.Whether a company is training five workers in one location or 50 in 10, FSAI courses are ready to start now, with no development time.