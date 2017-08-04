News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BirthdayPak Reaches a National Sales Agreement with Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone offers professional massage, facial, and hair removal services tailored to the consumers' individual needs. They are open seven days a week with extended hours so consumers can look and feel their best, affordably.
BirthdayPak has a business model that has proven to be successful through the convergence of trusted cooperative direct mail and cutting edge digital marketing. Targeting affluent female consumers celebrating a birthday, who live local to the upscale businesses featured in their BirthdayPak, lead to recurring engagements for the advertiser.
BirthdayPak is very excited to launch this new partnership with Hand & Stone. There is no other direct mail franchise like BirthdayPak (http://birthdaypakfranchise.com/
Contact
BirthdayPak
***@birthdaypak.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse