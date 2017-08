BirthdayPak Reaches a National Sales Agreement with Hand & Stone

BirthdayPak has established a national sales account with Hand & Stone

-- BirthdayPak has established a national sales account agreement with Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. Hand & Stone currently has 330 spa locations. All of the active BirthdayPak franchisees have opted into this great program, which has the potential of adding Hand & Stone gift cards to the contents of BirthdayPak in multiple markets nationwide.Hand & Stone offers professional massage, facial, and hair removal services tailored to the consumers' individual needs. They are open seven days a week with extended hours so consumers can look and feel their best, affordably.BirthdayPak has a business model that has proven to be successful through the convergence of trusted cooperative direct mail and cutting edge digital marketing. Targeting affluent female consumers celebrating a birthday, who live local to the upscale businesses featured in their BirthdayPak, lead to recurring engagements for the advertiser.BirthdayPak is very excited to launch this new partnership with Hand & Stone. There is no other direct mail franchise like BirthdayPak ( http://birthdaypakfranchise.com/ )!