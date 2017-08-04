News By Tag
Is Home Water Birth Right For You?
Home water birth is more common. Neighbourhood Midwives Ltd state "50% of our home births are home water births."
Based in London, Neighbourhood Midwives is a private, independent midwifery service offering personalised care packages for women throughout their pregnancy, birth and beyond.
Every mother has her own dedicated midwife to support her and her family as they know the journey into motherhood is more likely to be a positive one if the mother is felt well supported and cared for by the same midwife throughout pregnancy.
The company launched in July 2013, having previously been individual Independent Midwives.
Perridge continues, "One of our clients stated, "It was so amazing doing this all in my own home, it made such a difference to my state of mind and also my husband. Being at home and sleeping in our own bed with our new baby was perfect. We were so happy and relieved she was with us and all was well.""
A home water birth means that at least part of your labour and birth, or both happen while you're in a birth pool filled with warm water in your own home.
A survey conducted by the Care Quality Commission in 2013 found that 30% of women planned to use water in labour.
Perridge advises, "Using a birth pool has been found to reduce pain in labour. Research involving more than 3,000 women found that those using a birth pool were less likely to need an epidural. As a result the National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) recommends immersion in water as a way of coping with pain in labour. Furthermore women feel more empowered in their own space."
For a home water birth some preparations should be in place and ready for the big day well in advance. Pools can be hired very easily and come with all the equipment necessary. Often couples do a dummy run to see how long the pool takes to fill. There is usually plenty of time because it is not advisable to get into the pool too early.
"If you choose this option with Neighbourhood Midwives an experienced midwife who you already know and trust, will be on hand to assist you through the entire birthing process. We find that more than 50% of our home births are home water births," concludes Perridge.
For more information about home birth or home water birth service please call 02088746624 or visit http://www.neighbourhoodmidwives.org.uk/
Tina Perridge
02088746624
***@neighbourhoodmidwives.org.uk
