Re-thinking HR for Operational Excellence & Culture Change

Part of Lean Leadership Week hosted by Lean Frontiers in Savannah, GA

-- In a full day workshop on September 13after the Lean People Development Summit, held September 11-12, Cheryl Jekiel will facilitate theThe Summit draws professionals from HR, continuous improvement, and leadership to explore how best to design job roles aimed at improvement, build problem-solving skills, define process improvement competencies, and develop leaders at all levels of the organization. This summit was formally known as the Lean HR Summit and has been offered for six years. For more information visit: http://www.leanfrontiers.com/lean-leadership-week/This workshop will illustrate the key approaches to Lean Human Resources and how HR can play a vital role in embedding a culture that supports Operational Excellence. Organizations are struggling to ensure their Operational Excellence, and Lean efforts are sustainable and deliver better results year over year. Building Lean Principles into each aspect of HR helps to ensure Operational Excellence and Lean initiatives become embedded into culture and daily work practices. In this session, you will learn:• How HR Can Access Talent and Strengthen Engagement for Operational Excellence• Using HR To Create Value for Operational Excellence• Redesigning HR Strategies to Drive a Culture of Operational ExcellenceCheryl M Jekiel is the Founder of the Lean Leadership Resource Center (LLRC) which helps CEOs of innovative companies and organizations who view their people as a competitive advantage to weave Lean principles into the fabric of their company culture, so they get sustainable, constantly improving results that exponentially change the business. The LLRC partners with companies to drive results by building the skills of their leaders, redesigning human resources practices and improving the culture of their organization. LLRC resources include workshops, presentations, virtual learning communities, publications and various other on-site supports.Ms. Jekiel has held Vice President of Human Resources positions for a number of companies, including Tri-Arrows Aluminum, Inc., FONA International, Inc. and Flying Food Group, LLC. Prior to her recent senior leadership roles in Human Resources and other senior management positions. As the author of "Lean Human Resources: Redesigning HR Practices for a Culture of Continuous Improvement,"Ms. Jekiel is committed to building Lean HR as a recognized field of work.This workshop is run in affiliation with the Lean Leadership Week, which includes the Lean People Development Summit and Lean Accounting/Management Summit. You are not required to attend the Summit to participate in this workshop. Simply select only the workshop, and not the Summit, when registering.Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA! For more information visit: http://www.leanfrontiers.com/ lean-leadership- week/ Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Dwayne Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com