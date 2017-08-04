News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
San Diego-Based Pathfinder Partners Acquires Sixth Portland-Area Multifamily Community
Built in 1978, The Habitat is located in southwest Portland within the affluent Raleigh Hills neighborhood. The community is situated on 4.8 acres and encompasses 12 residential buildings consisting of 19 duplex-style cottages (all two-bedroom/
According to Lorne Polger, senior managing director of Pathfinder Partners, "We were attracted to the community's unique, park-like, tranquil setting. The property is also conveniently located a few miles from downtown and in close proximity to Beaverton and Hillsboro, which are home to Intel, Nike and Columbia Sportswear. Our plan is to complete interior unit renovations, implement common area improvements by adding carports, a dog park with dog wash station, BBQ area and exterior improvements to the "pond-view" units."
Polger added that Portland continues to be an attractive market for Pathfinder. "The Portland metro area is one of the strongest apartment markets in the nation and continues to experience strong year-over-year rental growth with consistently tight vacancies," he said.
Pathfinder has been active in Portland with six acquisitions (including The Habitat) and three dispositions since 2010, among them Red Tail Canyon Townhomes, a 73-unit multifamily community acquired in 2015 and Springwater Court Townhomes, a 32-unit multifamily community, which Pathfinder sold in September 2016.
The transaction was brokered by Cody Hagerman and Greg Fink of Portland-based HFO Investment Real Estate.
About Pathfinder Partners, LLC
Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to make opportunistic investments in distressed real estate assets and value-add properties. Pathfinder has acquired or sold $1 billion of properties since inception. In addition to seeking opportunities to add value by providing liquidity to selling financial institutions, liquidating funds and fatigued owners, Pathfinder also seeks to maximize value through property enhancements, improvements in operations and marketing, property repositioning and other strategies. For more information on the firm, visit www.pathfinderfunds.com or contact Lorne Polger at lpolger@pathfinderfunds.com or 858-875-4450 (tel:(858)%20875-
Contact
Sydnie Moore
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse