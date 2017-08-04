News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NTEA announces commercial vehicle certification series
While all certification requirements have the same goal (ensuring safe and compliant vehicles), these three entities take different approaches. The distinctions in how certification is achieved is very important to final-stage manufacturers completing or altering a truck for use in any of those geographic regions.
"Our goal is to deliver relevant information to help companies in the work truck community conform to government mandates," said Bob Raybuck, NTEA's director of technical services. "Though vehicle certification standards between the U.S. and Canada are pretty closely aligned, the new article series highlights key steps in the certification process for each market. There are many unique EU processes which are also highlighted."
The first article (currently featured in the August edition of NTEA News) explores the vehicle certification process in the U.S., and the remaining two will appear in the September and October issues.
Visit ntea.com/vehiclecertification to browse all of the Association's certification resources and sign up for access to the series. NTEA members and nonmembers can request the series at no charge (digital format only).
About NTEA
Established in 1964, NTEA (http://www.ntea.com/
Contact
Summer Marrs
***@ntea.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse