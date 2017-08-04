News By Tag
Industry News
Ben Meadows Awards 2017 Natural Resources Scholarships
Annual scholarships recognize academic performance and leadership skills of two standout students enrolled in accredited natural resource fields.
The Ben Meadows Natural Resources Scholarships are available to students enrolled in an accredited natural resource curriculum at an educational institution based in the U.S. Applicants must be full-time students pursuing a two-year, four-year or post-graduate degree. Qualifying fields of study include agro forestry, urban forestry, environmental studies, natural resource management, natural resource recreation, wildlife management, wood science and fisheries.
Ben Meadows has been awarding these scholarships since 2006. Since then, 24 scholarships have been awarded for a total of $60,000. The scholarships are administered by the Society of American Foresters (SAF).
"We offer these scholarships to help support the next generation of natural resource professionals as they prepare to enter their chosen fields," says Gary Clark of Ben Meadows. "As is the case year after year, this year's winners leave no doubt that our precious outdoor spaces will remain in good hands for many years to come."
Meet the 2017 winners
Ryan Vogel is the recipient of the Academic Achievement Award. He's a second-year dual master's degree student at The Ohio State University, majoring in both forest science and environmental planning. Vogel considers himself as an "urban forester".
"Growing up in New York City, I learned to admire the built, but appreciate the natural environment,"
After graduating from FIU, Vogel was hired as assistant manager of its nature preserve, ultimately getting promoted to manager two years later. An ISA-certified arborist, Vogel then headed north to The Ohio State University to begin pursuing his master's degrees. While at Ohio State, Vogel was selected as an ambassador by the SAF.
One of Vogel's professors says, "Ryan is achieving academic excellence in both programs. While grades are important, Ryan is one of those incredible individuals who should be acknowledged for all that he does outside of the classroom."
Alexa Denhoff is the recipient of the Leadership Award. She's a senior majoring in forest resource management at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, N.Y.
Denhoff is the chair of the SUNY-ESF Forestry Club, helping to coordinate service projects and get fellow students out in the field to network and gain experience. She'd previously served as co-chair.
Denhoff is also the SAF District 6 student representative serving as liaison between students, student chapters and/or clubs – helping to resolve issues and communicate opportunities for students within the district.
Additionally, Denhoff is serving as Student Executive Committee chair, acting as one of four non-voting members for the SAF Board of Directors. She is also leader of the Student Executive Committee.
Denhoff's academic adviser says, "Not only is Alexa a solid performer in the classroom, but she is our top student leader in the forestry class. Her professional work experience is also quite impressive for an undergraduate student." Denhoff has worked for Weyerhaeuser (Plum Creek Timber) for the past two summer field seasons. This year she's working as a forestry technician for the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.
For more details and qualification requirements regarding the Ben Meadows Natural Resources Scholarships, please visit benmeadows.com/
Founded in 1956, Ben Meadows® offers more than 19,000 products outdoor professionals use every day—including forestry supplies and equipment, wildland fire and rescue gear, grounds maintenance equipment, water-quality monitoring, outdoor clothing and footwear, and soil management. Visit BenMeadows.com (http://www.benmeadows.com/
