August 2017





Customer Experience is our Highest Priority

HomeGate Real Estate® holds a high standard when it comes to taking excellent care of our customers and clients before, during, and after the sale!
 
 
Our Top Priority
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- It only takes one person who has a bad experience to negatively affect our brand, and what we stand for. Providing a VIP Customer Experience for every single customer and client is our primary goal before anything else.

That's why all HomeGate Real Estate® agents sign a Customer Experience Agreement. The agreement spells out the type of experience a customer should expect when working with us. Some of the items agents agree to are attending all real estate closings, providing closing gifts on every transaction, sending hand-written thank you note cards to all parties of the contract throughout the transaction, wearing a company name badge or branded apparel, providing weekly updates and feedback to our clients, and most of all - agreeing to represent the brand as their own with pride, dignity and respect.

HomeGate Real Estate® is an innovative full service real estate company. Our goal is to help make our clients buying or selling experience simple, enjoyable, and efficient. Our non-traditional structure creates a pathway to success for Branch Brokers and Agents, and is designed to provide a cohesive atmosphere where everyone in the company is personally endeavored to help others succeed.

Learn more at:
http://www.homegaterealestate.com

Contact
Paul Tippets, Founder
***@homegaterealestate.com
Source:
Email:***@homegaterealestate.com Email Verified
