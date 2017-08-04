Sun Acquisitions announces the sale of RAC Refrigeration Systems to Thermal Mechanical

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale of RAC Refrigeration Systems. RAC has operated for over 35 years and provides refrigeration and HVAC services to a variety of commercial clients in around the Northern Suburbs and in Chicago.The Business has a remarkable reputation with its clients and prides itself on its straight forward and honest approach. During the confidential buyer search there were a number of strategic acquirers and individual investors that put forth indications of interest. Ultimately, the best fit was with Thermal Mechanical enabling them to grow their geographic footprint and add many long-standing clients along with some outstanding employees to their company.Our firm was able to generate 68 potential buyers for the business which yielded 3 offers. The end result was an attractive acquisition price for the seller and a solid buyer that will carry on the brand name in the market.About Sun AcquisitionsSun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603