Woodside Homes launches "Design It, Pin It, Win It" contest, offering homeowners the chance to win $5,000
Social promotion allows Woodside Homes residents to show off their favorite room for a chance to win a gift card to a selected home décor retailer.
Salt Lake City, UT – August 10, 2017 –Woodside Homes has launched the Design it, Pin it, Win contest via Pinterest. The promotion, offered exclusively to Woodside Homes residents, encourages participants to show off their interior design skills for with a chance win a $5,000 gift card to Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, or West Elm.
As an added bonus, the lucky winner will also receive a professional photo shoot of their interior style once their shopping spree and design update is complete.
The contest is part of Woodside Home's focus on the "sense of home" offered by their residences and communities. "Ensuring that our homeowners are proud of their homes is at the forefront of our work," says CEO Joel Shine. "We created Design It, Win It, Pin It as a fun way for our homeowners to show off what they love and appreciate most about their homes."
To enter, homeowners can go to www.woodsidehomes.com/
· Follow the Woodside Homes Pinterest page.
· Create a Pinboard and name it "Design it, Pin it, Win it."
· Add a Woodside touch by pinning 8 images from Woodside Homes' Pinboards to your own "Design it, Pin it, Win it" board.
· Take a photo of a room in your home.
· Make sure it shows your style. Empty rooms will not rate as high on our Win-O-Meter.
· Add the photo to your "Design it, Pin it, Win it" board by going to your Pinterest profile and clicking the + sign at the top right. Click "photo" and select your image from the pop-up.
· Double-
The contest ends September 17, 2017. Entries are final upon submission.
ABOUT WOODSIDE HOMES
In 2017 Woodside Homes celebrates its 40th year in business of designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. This year also marks a milestone partnership with SEKISUI HOUSE, which officially became the parent company to Woodside Homes in February. The two companies joined forces due to shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today's homeowners [or homebuyers].
Founded in 1960, SEKISUI HOUSE is the largest homebuilder in Japan and has constructed 2,334,222 million homes. Based in Osaka, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, over 23,000 employees and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.
Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the home buying process. Woodside has sold more than 43,000 new homes sold since inception, and according to Hanley Wood data, it is the 28th largest homebuilder in the United States. The partnership with SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in sustainability and efficiency practices.
Matt Kovacs
***@blazepr.com
