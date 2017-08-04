News By Tag
Prefab Steel Guide Launches New Website
We are proud to announce the release of our newly designed website. It has been crafted to reflect what our prefab building industry members told us they need now.
Our new website provides a clear message of who we are, what we stand for and where our value lies when providing information and reviews for businesses within the prefab building industry. The website also boasts a clean design and intuitive and consistent site-wide navigation system with improved menu functionality that directs you to the information most relevant to the prefab buildings you're searching for. It is also fully responsive with mobile devices, making it easy to navigate on a wide range of web browsers and portable devices.
We've introduced a range of new content to the website, including a classifieds section that features buildings for sale within the industry. In addition, business Center is host to a library businesses that specialize in the prefabricated building industry. Everything from classifieds listings to business listings are free. Our platform also offers guest blogging on behalf of an industry organization.
Our popular blog has received a much-needed facelift enabling you to get educated on the happenings in the prefabricated steel building industry.
Going forward, we will continue to communicate regularly through our blogs and provide new articles and notifications. We also plan to continue adding more video content and product information to provide you with all of the information you need to evaluate industry products and services.
We're really proud of the new website and feel it will create the experience you're looking for when you pay us a visit. Check out the new website here: http://PrefabSteelGuide.com
