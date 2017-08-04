 
Concept Machine Tool to Host SteakFest 2017

 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Concept Machine Tool, a leading Minnesota machine tool, distributor will be hosting their biennial Open House & SteakFest on September 26-28, 2017 from 10:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.  The open house will be held at 15625 Medina Road, Minneapolis, MN 55447.

The three-day event will provide manufacturers the opportunity to see some of today's leading manufacturing technologies.  Concept Machine Tool's extensive product line up of high precision machine tools, EDM, robotics, and precise measurement equipment will be on display with live demonstrations.

Factory representatives will be available to discuss any of your current or future needs. Training seminars will be conducted each day and technical representatives will also be on hand for any questions you may have.

Once you have had your fill of the technology demonstrations step outside to enjoy one of their famous steaks or bratwurst, quench your thirst with a beverage and network with fellow manufacturers.  And, don't forget to enter for a chance to win one of the many great giveaways!

This event is open to all manufacturers, job shop owners, and other interested personnel.

For more information and to register to attend, visit http://www.conceptmachine.com or call the office at 763.559.1975.

