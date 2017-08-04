 
Department of Defense Joint Trauma System Releases Updated Clinical Practice Guideline for REBOA

 
 
Prytime Medical- The REBOA Company
Prytime Medical- The REBOA Company
 
BOERNE, Texas - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Trauma System (JTS) recently released a new Clinical Practice Guideline (CPG) for REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta). The updated REBOA CPG is publicly available at http://prytimemedical.com . It outlines a range of available management approaches in the setting of profound shock secondary to truncal hemorrhage, and further establishes protocols and indications for REBOA. David Spencer, President and CEO of Prytime Medical, stated: "The military's publication of this updated clinical practice guideline mirrors the accelerated pace at which REBOA is being adopted downrange in combat. This CPG is chock full of information for civilian doctors looking to adopt REBOA as well." The DoD REBOA Clinical Practice Guideline reflects the latest best practices and lessons learned from clinicians who care for severely injured casualties.  To date, the US military has reported 14 uses of REBOA in combat (including prehospital), and has collected a growing set of clinical data about REBOA uses, techniques, and results. The modern REBOA concept arose when the military identified the need for new methods to stop uncontrolled truncal bleeding on the battlefield. As with many battlefield innovations, the technique is rapidly spreading into civilian practice. The ER-REBOA™ catheter is now being used in over 50% of civilian Level One Trauma centers and over 150 civilian hospitals nationwide.

About REBOA

REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) is a minimally invasive technique to temporarily occlude large vessels and provide blood pressure monitoring, including for patients requiring emergency control of truncal hemorrhage. Leading trauma centers across the US are adopting REBOA as a vital temporizing adjunct to control hemorrhage, which has been identified as the number one cause of potentially survivable death in the surgical, emergency, and critical care environment.

About Prytime Medical Devices (The REBOA Company™)

Prytime Medical is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for trauma. The company's flagship product is the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, a patented 7 Fr compatible balloon catheter for temporary occlusion of large vessels and pressure monitoring including patients requiring emergency control of hemorrhage. The company is developing multiple next generation REBOA catheters and other minimally invasive solutions of interest. More information can be found at  http://prytimemedical.com or by calling (210) 340-0116.

Prytime Medical
