Al-Araby selects Tedial Evolution for Media Logistics MAM and Orchestration System

MAM Will Support Network's Move to Tapeless Environment in New London Park Royal Facility

Tedial

Contact

Jay Batista

***@tedial.com Jay Batista

End

-- Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced that Al-Araby Television Network has chosen the multi-award winning and next-generation Tedial Evolution as its media logistics MAM and orchestration system. Based in London with offices and branches in several Arab and Western capitals, the free-to-air network broadcasts news and entertainment programming focused on the Middle East. The installation coincides with the network's move to its new London Park Royal production and transmission facility.The Tedial Evolution system is architected as a facility wide enterprise solution designed to achieve Al-Araby's key business objectives, which include enhancing operations, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs. The system automates processes therefore decreasing incidents of human error for an economical, proficiently run tapeless environment that produces news and entertainment content.Tedial Evolution integrates various solutions: SAM servers for playout; SAM Morpheus automation and sQ editing tools, which include a desktop plug-in to access Evolution MAM functionality;EVS Ingest servers and applications;Associated Press ENPS system and program channel scheduling via an integration with MediaGenix software.All of the installed applications function together flawlessly in managed workflows.Al-Araby selected Tedial Evolution as the core of this system based on its history of successful media logistic MAM/workflow deployments, and its substantial lists of noteworthy integration partners and reference sites."Orchestration workflows both manage the integrations of disparate third-party software systems and hardware tools, and effectively control the human element in a modern broadcast facility," says Esther Mesas, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for Tedial. "Our proven software solution cleanly manages a multiplicity of connections and tools while providing an auditable management system for Al-Araby staff's day-to-day tasks. Tedial is proud to support Al-Araby with their new showcase Operations Center in London."Tedial will be showing the Evolution system at IBC 2017, RAI Stand # 8.B41 in Amsterdam, from September 15th to 19th.###Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.Tedial is a global company with consistently, successfully delivered complex enterprise MAM/Workflow Management systems.harriet@desertmoon.tv+1-914-263-0613