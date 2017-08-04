News By Tag
PAWtechnologies Launches Intelligent Alert Flyer and Pet Tag to Help Keep Pets Safe!
PAWtechnologies has launched their Intelligent Alert Flyer and Pet Tag, which will help to reunite animal companions with their family quickly and effectively.
The microchip and GPS collar have been responsible for the safe return of many lost pets to their home. But what happens if a microchip or GPS fails? Plenty of stories have circulated in the news about pets being recovered years later because the microchip was never read. Although these technologies are sometimes efficient, PAWtechnologies wants to be your contingency plan in order to ensure maximum pet protection.
"There are four crucial ways to protect your pets. The microchip, GPS, an ID tag and Amber Alert. We offer two of these methods, but all are important and should work in conjunction with one another." says CEO of PAWtechnologies, Mike Morejon, "When a pet goes missing, it's crucial to still get the word out in order for others to help with the search, as well as check your local shelters, veterinary offices, animal control offices, and rescues."
PAWtechnologies believes that one of the most effective ways of reuniting pets with their owners is visual identification. Statistics show that 90% of reunited pets make it home because of visual identification and description. In addition, PAWtechnologies feels word of mouth is the best way to locate a missing pet. In those frantic moments after realizing a pet is missing, it can be extremely difficult for a pet owner to organize a successful search.
PAWtechnologies is the largest word of mouth network available and the number one way to recover a lost pet. This innovative technology works in three easy steps: Register. Report. Reunite. As soon as a dog or cat is registered, an electronic PDF flyer with their photo and identification is instantly created and stored in the PAWtechnologies servers until it is needed.
All Features of the Intelligent Alert Flyer Include:
· Trusted national network for e-mail distribution.
· Distribution of an INSTANT Intelligent Alert sent to local animal clinics, hospitals, rescues, veterinary offices and shelters within a 25 – 50 mile radius of your pet's last known location.
· Instant text message and personal email Intelligent Alert System for simple and widespread sharing.
· The ability to share the intelligent alert flier on your social media instantly.
· There are no hidden or extra fees and unlimited use of the flier throughout the year. For less than a cup of coffee a month, you can have this service.
Registration for the Intelligent Alert Service is just $34.97 yearly; however for $39.97 per year, users will receive a branded pet ID tag too. The ID is a glow in the dark tag with an enamel finish. It has a long lasting design and includes engraving with a pet's name and contact phone number.
"PAWtechnologies helps pet families alert as many people as possible, which dramatically improves the chances that you'll be reunited with your pet," expresses Mike Morejon, "Through our extensive research over the years we have created the most effective missing pet alert system in the industry."
Mike and the PAWtechnologies team feel strongly about giving back to the pet community and plans to donate free memberships to rescues and shelters in the near future. This innovative company's overall goal and mission is not only to protect family pets, but to help keep all animals in the community safe as well!
Learn more at: https://pawtechnologies.com.
