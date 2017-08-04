News By Tag
Quality Life Association Conference Features BCIR Pioneer Surgeon, Don Schiller, MD
Distinguished speaker Don J. Schiller, MD, FACS, located at Olympia Medical Center, Los Angeles will talk about "Lessons Learned from 28 years as a BCIR Surgeon."
Featured sessions include the Doctors' Panel in which all questions from the attendees are answered, Small Group Breakouts, Exhibits and social events. Distinguished speaker at the conference, Don J. Schiller, MD, FACS, located at Olympia Medical Center, Los Angeles, a pioneer in the BCIR procedure, will talk about "Lessons Learned from 28 years as a BCIR Surgeon."
The agenda is also filled with educational programs, time for individual interactions between patients and the Physicians, and a good place to meet people from all over the country and world who have the same concerns.
About Don J. Schiller: Dr. Don Schiller has been performing continent ileostomy surgery since 1989. He is a renowned expert at the Barnett type of Kock Pouch (or BCIR) procedure, as well as revisions of malfunctioning Kock and Barnett pouches, and conversions of failed ileo-anal J Pouches to the BCIR. Dr. Schiller has earned an unrivaled reputation for success performing procedures that can have substantial risks and complications (http://www.ileostomy-
About the BCIR: The BCIR is a substantial modification of the Kock Pouch Continent Ileotomy.
This alternative to the conventional Brooke ileostomy allows a patient to be free of wearing an external pouch or appliance to collect waste following removal of the large intestine (colon) and rectum to cure conditions including Ulcerative Colitis and Familial Polyposis syndromes. The internal pouch with its valve are all fashioned from the patient's own small intestine, and connects to the skin of the lower abdomen with a small stoma. Several times a day the contents are emptied by painlessly inserting a tube (catheter) through the stoma and into the pouch, evacuating waste into the toilet receptacle. No waste or gas comes out of the stoma until the catheter is inserted. The process takes only a few minutes each time. The stoma is covered by a small patch and there are no clothing restrictions.
For further information go to the QLA website: www.qla-ostomy.org or contact
Tillie Huber, RN at 1-800-677-5252.
Contact
Steven Rosenthal
***@gmail.com
